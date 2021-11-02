Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Soundbar recommendation please
EviLClouD

120 posts

Master Geek


#290314 2-Nov-2021 18:32
Hi there,

Just wondering if anyone has used a Bose Smart Soundbar 300? Thoughts? Are they ok considering the lack of subwoofer?
Or should i look at alternatives with a subwoofer?

Thanks in advance

 1 | 2 | 3
lxsw20
2951 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806349 2-Nov-2021 18:47
I went for a Samsung Q950A to go with my LG C1. Not cheap, but pretty impressive for a soundbar. What are you looking for, and what sort of budget are you looking at?

sxz

sxz
738 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2806384 2-Nov-2021 20:14
Anything but JBL.  

dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806419 2-Nov-2021 21:48
The bose 300 is decent and is infinitely better than tv speakers and will have a lot more bass even without a sub 

 

whats your budget? there's a few good ones out there by the vary widely on price



nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2806429 2-Nov-2021 22:19
This is not everyones cup of tea but I say scrap the sound bar, they all sound garbage - Get a proper Amp and Speaker setup

Current audio for me is a Yamaha R-N803, TV connects to it via toslink all devices via HDMI to TV,
Speakers are old which i have had through several amps but sound truly amazing Kenwood LS-05

In my bedroom I have my old Yamaha
AX-597 connected to a pair of PYE Isotronic fl-2500 speakers which I got at an opshop, deep bass but they don’t handle high power levels very well

Just my 2c




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Wheelbarrow01
1238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2806434 2-Nov-2021 22:57
After years of having like 5 different remote controls for things I got tired of it all. Now I simply have a Samsung TV and matching Samsung soundbar in the lounge which both work off a single remote. Pure bliss....

 

I still have a separate home theatre setup in the other room - that's a different story remote-wise lol.

rhy7s
494 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2806436 2-Nov-2021 23:01
nztim: This is not everyones cup of tea but I say scrap the sound bar, they all sound garbage - Get a proper Amp and Speaker setup ...

 

I agree. Have a friend with the Bose 300, same as most soundbars, limited input options, vague and opaque control scheme dependent on software controls and key combinations, bloopy sound trying to make up for lack of woofer diameter. Most flexibility going forward going with a speaker that you could see being used for all positions in a surround setup if aiming for that eventually, but I feel it's very much diminishing returns once venturing beyond stereo or 2.1.

Handle9
7830 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2806437 2-Nov-2021 23:01
Active speakers or speakers and an amp will always give a better result but the faf around factor is high. I have a sounder in our family room and a full surround setup with receiver in our home theatre room.

 

I've been very happy with my Yamaha BAR400. A sounder without a subwoofer is pretty average - I'd avoid it.

 

I'd suggest buying something that allows you to add wireless rears as and when you want them. The BAR400 was good for that.



mentor
112 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2806545 3-Nov-2021 08:55
I went from the traditional 5.1 setup amp/floor standers and sub to a Sonos Arc and Gen 3 Sub.

 

I do not have words to describe the soundstage and the atmos effect. The dialogue has never been clearer. Wife loves it and we actually use it at a much reduced volume as everything is just so bloody clear. Movie viewings are at another level now.

 

If you can definitely  try and check it out at one of the showrooms if not just for the experience.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2806562 3-Nov-2021 09:24
mentor:

 

I went from the traditional 5.1 setup amp/floor standers and sub to a Sonos Arc and Gen 3 Sub.

 

I do not have words to describe the soundstage and the atmos effect. The dialogue has never been clearer. Wife loves it and we actually use it at a much reduced volume as everything is just so bloody clear. Movie viewings are at another level now.

 

If you can definitely  try and check it out at one of the showrooms if not just for the experience.

 

 

Did exactly the same thing a few years ago - initially with a Playbar and Sub, then upgraded to Arc last year. Also have two Ones as surrounds.

 

In another room we have a Beam, two Threes as surrounds and a Sub. And a Move for going out on the deck. This system is used mainly for TV but we also use it a lot for streaming music. The Sonos app is brilliant for that.

 

Big Sonos fan but there are a few detractors here on GZ.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

lxsw20
2951 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806570 3-Nov-2021 09:37
There are soundbars and then there are soundbars. Agree you'll never get as good as a well set up split component system, but the idea that they all sound rubbish is not really true now days.

 

 

dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806579 3-Nov-2021 09:47
mentor:

 

I went from the traditional 5.1 setup amp/floor standers and sub to a Sonos Arc and Gen 3 Sub.

 

I do not have words to describe the soundstage and the atmos effect. The dialogue has never been clearer. Wife loves it and we actually use it at a much reduced volume as everything is just so bloody clear. Movie viewings are at another level now.

 

If you can definitely  try and check it out at one of the showrooms if not just for the experience.

 

 

 

 

Did exactly the same.. I was never  happy with my 5.1 setup and on the recommendation of a friend moved to sonos arc to start off with then added the sub a little while after... it's absolutely incredible.. 

 

It took a little bit to get used to hearing sound coming from all around you but subliminally knowing there's no speakers around you.. 🤣

 

Is the setup I was going to recommend to the OP but being he mentioned a $600 soundbar to start off with I thought it would have been best to wait to hear their budget as arc + sub = $$ !

 

 

dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806581 3-Nov-2021 09:49
lxsw20:

 

but the idea that they all sound rubbish is not really true now days.

 

 

This!

 

had to bite my tongue on one of the earlier comments.. 

jonathan18
6209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2806585 3-Nov-2021 09:58
sxz:

Anything but JBL.  



Care to elaborate on why?! Would be good to understand the reason, given I’ve read some positive reviews of some of the (relatively) more expensive JBL soundbars.

jonathan18
6209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2806593 3-Nov-2021 10:07
nztim: This is not everyones cup of tea but I say scrap the sound bar, they all sound garbage


I agree with the other responses to this; I think that’s a huge generalisation, and misses the point of soundbars.

Yeah, cheap soundbars sound cr@p, but then again so do any cheap audio components; you generally do get what you pay for. And, yeah, it’ll be difficult to get close to the quality of sound compared to using a full set-up based around a receiver. But there are certainly options out there that do produce decent sound, including those that provide for external surround speakers (personally, I think I’d find it hard to rely solely on speakers contained in the bar).

But the other huge advantage is their simplicity - many, if not a majority of, people just don’t have the skill set and/or inclination to go through the hassle of setting up a full receiver-based system. Or they’ll need someone else to set it up, and if something goes wrong they’re screwed, or it’s just too complex to operate. I have two people in my family who are or will be looking for new TV audio; in both cases I’ve recommended a quality soundbar with sub. It’s not for me (I have two set-ups using receivers and 5.1 and 7.1 speakers) but I totally get why they appeal to many.

And that’s why I’m watching this thread with interest - will be looking out to see what gets recommended (or dissed).

alasta
5744 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2806618 3-Nov-2021 10:47
For me the biggest problem with soundbars is getting a decent one that I can put into the built-in cabinetry in my home. Most of the better performing ones have drivers on the ends facing 90 degrees, so they can't be placed in an enclosed cabinet.

 

At the moment I have a Sonos Playbase which is really good and has the end drivers aimed at 45 degrees, but it's out of production and I don't know what I would go with if I had to replace it. A full size home theatre system isn't something I want in my small apartment and I don't want to have to juggle remotes. The Sonos Arc isn't an option as the end drivers are at 90 degrees, so I would probably have to go with a Beam and subwoofer.

 

I am hoping that Apple might release a replacement for the full sized Homepod because then I could place a stereo pair of them outside of my entertainment cabinet. From all accounts the original Homepod works surprisingly well for basic home theatre and music applications. 

 1 | 2 | 3
