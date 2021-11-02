mentor: I went from the traditional 5.1 setup amp/floor standers and sub to a Sonos Arc and Gen 3 Sub. I do not have words to describe the soundstage and the atmos effect. The dialogue has never been clearer. Wife loves it and we actually use it at a much reduced volume as everything is just so bloody clear. Movie viewings are at another level now. If you can definitely try and check it out at one of the showrooms if not just for the experience.

Did exactly the same thing a few years ago - initially with a Playbar and Sub, then upgraded to Arc last year. Also have two Ones as surrounds.

In another room we have a Beam, two Threes as surrounds and a Sub. And a Move for going out on the deck. This system is used mainly for TV but we also use it a lot for streaming music. The Sonos app is brilliant for that.

Big Sonos fan but there are a few detractors here on GZ.