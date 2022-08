nztim: This is not everyones cup of tea but I say scrap the sound bar, they all sound garbage

I agree with the other responses to this; I think that’s a huge generalisation, and misses the point of soundbars.Yeah, cheap soundbars sound cr@ p , but then again so do any cheap audio components; you generally do get what you pay for. And, yeah, it’ll be difficult to get close to the quality of sound compared to using a full set-up based around a receiver. But there are certainly options out there that do produce decent sound, including those that provide for external surround speakers (personally, I think I’d find it hard to rely solely on speakers contained in the bar).But the other huge advantage is their simplicity - many, if not a majority of, people just don’t have the skill set and/or inclination to go through the hassle of setting up a full receiver-based system. Or they’ll need someone else to set it up, and if something goes wrong they’re screwed, or it’s just too complex to operate. I have two people in my family who are or will be looking for new TV audio; in both cases I’ve recommended a quality soundbar with sub. It’s not for me (I have two set-ups using receivers and 5.1 and 7.1 speakers) but I totally get why they appeal to many.And that’s why I’m watching this thread with interest - will be looking out to see what gets recommended (or dissed).