I'm after some recommendations for noise cancelling earbuds?

My use case is a bit unusual though. Our neighbours have decided they like to party on a Friday night and its really impacts my sleep. Last week in desperation I tried my Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones and the noise cancelling was great. However, they're not ideal for sleeping given the size and weight etc. As such sound quality isn't my top priority, but rather the ANC capabilities.

Given the use case I don't really want to speed a fortune so am currently considering the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo for $99 at Parallel Imported (probably cheaper on Aliexpress).

Any other alternatives worth considering? Anything sub $200 that are compact and have a strong reputation for good noise cancelling.