Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Logitech Harmony Smart Control - Pushed USB into unit
alisam

602 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290782 4-Dec-2021 08:22
Send private message

I had an issue with the Hub and so disconnected the USB cable a few times as the light would come and go. Eventually I folded up some paper to keep the USB cable in place. However, last time I did that the USB female broke off and is now rattling around in the hub.

 

I looked at when I bought it and it was June 2015 (I knew full well it was out of any warranty).

 

So, I've destroyed my remote.

 

Is there any non Logitech remote (in NZ) that anyone has purchased in the last (say) 6 months and is happy with?

 

It must be able to control a FireTV box.

 

PS I won't be purchasing from Trade Me.

 

So, I need to dig out 3 remotes which will drive the wife (and me) nuts.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Jaxson
7465 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2824585 5-Dec-2021 12:27
Send private message

Stink.

Can a standard harmony remote work? Do you need the hub?

Mehrts
480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824593 5-Dec-2021 13:06
Send private message

Can you not open the remote up & glue it back in place?

alisam

602 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824627 5-Dec-2021 15:25
Send private message

Jaxson: Stink.

Can a standard harmony remote work? Do you need the hub?

 

No it won't work. It's a fact (I think).

 

I have a Harmony 600 (old, but works) which will switch on the TV , set the input and switch on the soundbar.

 

But it will not control the Fire TV. I need the Fire TV Remote once I have used the 600 remote.

 

So instead of 4 remotes, I am now down to 2.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier



alisam

602 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824628 5-Dec-2021 15:28
Send private message

Mehrts:

 

Can you not open the remote up & glue it back in place?

 

 

Possibly. I have had a good look at the hub. No screws I can see, the join in the hub is pretty tight.

 

I'll search on the internet. Nothing to lose (but losing the remote is pretty devastating at present).




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

driller2000
899 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824726 5-Dec-2021 18:28
Send private message

i know you said no trademe...

 

 

 

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/633245191165807/?ref=search&referral_code=marketplace_search&referral_story_type=post&tracking=browse_serp%3A9ae0c9f8-ae8c-4c6a-8041-d38cc2466bc3

 

 

cshwone
883 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824736 5-Dec-2021 18:58
Send private message

https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Harmony-Control-Entertainment-Devices/dp/B00N3RFC4Q

 

there are also some alternatives on the page.

alisam

602 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824852 6-Dec-2021 08:42
Send private message

Mehrts:

 

Can you not open the remote up & glue it back in place?

 

 

I used these instructions to open the hub.

 

I used a stanley knife rather than a craft knife as I don't have one. It was relatively easy.

 

Logitech Harmony Hub Teardown - iFixit

 

There is a single screw for the board itself and a plastic lug which needs bending to free the board from the case. The USB connector attaches to the underside of the board.

 

I spent a lot of time looking at how the USB port could have been attached. It must have been soldered down.

 

I didn't think the superglue was going to hold it back in place and so added extra glue around the sides.

 

I knew I had a shot at this and after putting all back it didn't work.

 

At least I tried.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 