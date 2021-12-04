I had an issue with the Hub and so disconnected the USB cable a few times as the light would come and go. Eventually I folded up some paper to keep the USB cable in place. However, last time I did that the USB female broke off and is now rattling around in the hub.

I looked at when I bought it and it was June 2015 (I knew full well it was out of any warranty).

So, I've destroyed my remote.

Is there any non Logitech remote (in NZ) that anyone has purchased in the last (say) 6 months and is happy with?

It must be able to control a FireTV box.

PS I won't be purchasing from Trade Me.

So, I need to dig out 3 remotes which will drive the wife (and me) nuts.