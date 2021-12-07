Looking at purchasing a Dimension Screens Tab-tensioned 135in Premium Electric Andromeda screen. Does anyone in forums have any experience with this Tab-Tensioned screen or Similar Tab Tension screen? Mostly concerned about wrinkles or waves forming in the fabric over time, also reliability of the Motor etc..

It is going onto a wall where a fixed screen would also fit, but there are a few reasons why I like the idea of the electric screen.

Adjustable height by a little amount,

Keeping kids hands off screen when not in use.

Very clean look.

Would users recommend against this type of screen vs Fixed Frame?

Thanks