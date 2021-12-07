Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tab-Tensioned Screens Experiences
TonyBirt

#290823 7-Dec-2021 15:50
Looking at purchasing a Dimension Screens Tab-tensioned 135in Premium Electric Andromeda screen.  Does anyone in forums have any experience with this Tab-Tensioned screen or Similar Tab Tension screen?  Mostly concerned about wrinkles or waves forming in the fabric over time, also reliability of the Motor etc..

 

It is going onto a wall where a fixed screen would also fit, but there are a few reasons why I like the idea of the electric screen. 

 

Adjustable height by a little amount,

 

Keeping kids hands off screen when not in use.

 

Very clean look.

 

 

 

Would users recommend against this type of screen vs Fixed Frame?

 

 

 

Thanks

Note2luvr
  #2838361 25-Dec-2021 17:29
I have a 5 year old 100" cheap Chinese brand Tab Tensioned screen but it has been excellent, no issues and the screen is wrinkle free and perfectly flat.  I have it mounted in front of a 50" wall mounted plasma so fixed screen wasn't an option for me.

 

Depending how much you want to spend and extreme you want to go you can get them mounted within the ceiling so very concealed and flash. Most people go fixed screen though if it's a dedicated projector room.

