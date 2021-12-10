Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Rant -Nvidia Shield Home screen vandalised
#291874 10-Dec-2021 19:25
FYI to others. I appear to have received an update to my Nvidia Shield (2017) today to version 8.2 of Android TV. This has resulted in 85% of my home screen being turned into adverts for Disney+ (app not even installed) and a big turd button demanding that I customise channels.

 

It appears that this has been coming for a while, I have been blissfully ignorant of it until today:

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/ShieldAndroidTV/comments/nn8s8p/disambiguation_on_the_different_android_tv_uis/

 

So this is a just a bit of a rant really, going to have to re-evaluate things. I feel this is egregious and something that I am happy to expend a lot of effort to rid myself off, might have to replace the launcher. I am outraged.

 

 

 

 

 

 







  #2830097 10-Dec-2021 19:53
I don't really care about the home screen since I spend most of my time in the actual apps.  doesn't bother me that it's aligned with google tv now. 

  #2830105 10-Dec-2021 20:11
gehenna:

 

I don't really care about the home screen since I spend most of my time in the actual apps.  doesn't bother me that it's aligned with google tv now. 

 

 

Thank you fellow human, I too now do not really care about adverts for Cruella appearing when I turn on my television to consume TV like a totally normal human being. It makes me happy to know I now am fully aligned with Google TV now. 







  #2830160 10-Dec-2021 20:50
After repeated instances of updates ruining my user experience and forcing me to spend long and frustrating hours trying to get things working the way they were before the update, I long ago decided to treat them with extreme caution. I keep auto-updates turned off on all software that matters to me and I tend to only allow an occasional update when I am fairly certain it won't do something I don't like, and there is a good reason for it. Most updates seem completely unnecessary and do more harm than good. In the case of the 2017 Shield, I spent a lot of time and effort getting it the way I wanted, which wasn't easy, when I first bought it. The first update scrambled most of that and caused me no end of trouble. Since then, several years now, I have kept updates turned off and I have heard some sorry stories from those who didn't. I know I am swimming against the tide here, but if something ain't broke and works exactly the way I want it to, why should I change it? In any case, I rarely see the home screen. I have it set to autostart Kodi and I use that to navigate to other apps. This works well for my needs.

 

Edit: I said 2017 Shield but I think it was actually earlier, maybe 2015. I can't look at it right now as I am elsewhere.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



  #2830195 10-Dec-2021 22:20
gbwelly:

 

Thank you fellow human, I too now do not really care about adverts for Cruella appearing when I turn on my television to consume TV like a totally normal human being. It makes me happy to know I now am fully aligned with Google TV now. 

 

 

Sounds like you've been spoiled.  Have you forgotten what normal TV is?  It's 22 hours of advertisements with 2 hours of programming sprinkled in between.  I'm not facing that problem on my Shield, so I can deal with Cruella coming and going from the background of my home screen.

