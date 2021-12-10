FYI to others. I appear to have received an update to my Nvidia Shield (2017) today to version 8.2 of Android TV. This has resulted in 85% of my home screen being turned into adverts for Disney+ (app not even installed) and a big turd button demanding that I customise channels.
It appears that this has been coming for a while, I have been blissfully ignorant of it until today:
https://www.reddit.com/r/ShieldAndroidTV/comments/nn8s8p/disambiguation_on_the_different_android_tv_uis/
So this is a just a bit of a rant really, going to have to re-evaluate things. I feel this is egregious and something that I am happy to expend a lot of effort to rid myself off, might have to replace the launcher. I am outraged.