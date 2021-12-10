After repeated instances of updates ruining my user experience and forcing me to spend long and frustrating hours trying to get things working the way they were before the update, I long ago decided to treat them with extreme caution. I keep auto-updates turned off on all software that matters to me and I tend to only allow an occasional update when I am fairly certain it won't do something I don't like, and there is a good reason for it. Most updates seem completely unnecessary and do more harm than good. In the case of the 2017 Shield, I spent a lot of time and effort getting it the way I wanted, which wasn't easy, when I first bought it. The first update scrambled most of that and caused me no end of trouble. Since then, several years now, I have kept updates turned off and I have heard some sorry stories from those who didn't. I know I am swimming against the tide here, but if something ain't broke and works exactly the way I want it to, why should I change it? In any case, I rarely see the home screen. I have it set to autostart Kodi and I use that to navigate to other apps. This works well for my needs.

Edit: I said 2017 Shield but I think it was actually earlier, maybe 2015. I can't look at it right now as I am elsewhere.