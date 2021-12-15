Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Ethernet switch for audiophiles - review
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73871 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#291949 15-Dec-2021 10:34
Send private message

After Monster cables: Synergistic Research Ethernet Switch - Positive Feedback (positive-feedback.com)

 

 

"The Ethernet Switch UEF has dramatically changed my listening behavior. With it in place, I can now experience streamed music with something very close if not the equal of my very best local files. In some cases, I even prefer it over vinyl. There is now a more fundamentally correct amount of coherent attack, sustain and decay in the playback. There is a purity and lucidity that avoids fatigue and rewards timbral purity. All of this without the edge and grain that seemed to be the norm for most streamed music in the past. Bottom line. When streaming, I am now more emotionally connected than ever to the music!"

 

"This track will sound fantastic on any system, so I was amazed that the Ethernet Switch UEF could step it up to another level. The depth and breadth of the soundstage is outstanding regardless of source. When the bongos kick in, you will impressed by the superb dynamics and extended spatial cues."

 

 

It is a switch. Unless other gigabit switches are underpowered and couldn't move packets fast enough, there's nothing you can do at Ethernet level to make music sound better.




xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11910 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2832745 15-Dec-2021 10:50
Send private message

ROTFL.... its all 0's and 1's FFS :)

 

 




nitro
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


#2832753 15-Dec-2021 10:57
Send private message

what do you expect when you get an 'audiophile' reviewing a network device that he has absolutely no knowledge of? 🤣

 

"In a nutshell, this device can basically condition or clean up the Ethernet connection from your home router to your listening room for streaming both music and video." 🤣

 

For a 5-port, possibly unmanaged switch - The Price!

 

SR Ethernet Switch UEF

 

Retail: $2295 110V

 

Retail: $2595 230V

nzkc
1052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2832755 15-Dec-2021 11:05
Send private message

The only thing I can think of that would possibly put this in a true "audiophile" capability is some huge amount of RF noise shielding, probably with the power supply, so that it doesn't affect other audio devices that may be near to it.

 

Though a cheaper solution is to locate them far enough away from each other.



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10958 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2832757 15-Dec-2021 11:09
Send private message

Also worth checking out the Unmanaged "Gaming" switch complete with RGB: https://www.dlink.com/en/products/dms-106xt-6-port-multi-gigabit-unmanaged-switch

 

All of this is complete snakeoil.




Deamo
123 posts

Master Geek


  #2832758 15-Dec-2021 11:09
Send private message

Oh dear, confirmation bias at it's finest.

 

"The crowning stroke is a very attractive chassis milled from a solid billet of aluminum combined with carbon fiber to eliminate vibration and for resonance control"

 

what on earth does resonance control have to do with an ethernet signal 🤔

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2832759 15-Dec-2021 11:11
Send private message

freitasm: Bottom line. When streaming, I am now more emotionally connected than ever to the music!"

 

 

I'd want a lot more than an emotional connection at that price!

 

The only possible area that it may have any advantage would be over a cheap switch with a junk SMPS that was putting analogue interference down the cable. I would have thought a streaming media player good enough invoke emotional connection would have dealt with that adequately already though...

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11910 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2832760 15-Dec-2021 11:13
Send private message

nitro:

 

"In a nutshell, this device can basically condition or clean up the Ethernet connection from your home router to your listening room for streaming both music and video." 🤣

 

 

"Excuse me 0 and 1, please show me your pass to get through the border to prove you are clean before proceeding to the amplifier"

 

 




cokemaster
Exited
4492 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2832768 15-Dec-2021 11:26
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

Also worth checking out the Unmanaged "Gaming" switch complete with RGB: https://www.dlink.com/en/products/dms-106xt-6-port-multi-gigabit-unmanaged-switch


All of this is complete snakeoil.



Dude. The rainbow LEDs and sharp edges ensure that the packets get funnelled quicker. I’m sure on the inside the series of tubes are designed to not get stuck with spiky packets that you’d see from socialmedia/gambling sites as opposed to the more rounder shaped packets that you’d see with gaming.

I read this on the internets so it must be true.




RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2832772 15-Dec-2021 11:33
Send private message

@cokemaster how wrong you are. The LEDs and sharp edges are just for show. It's the shape of the case that enhances the ping. The slope allows the packets to slide through a smoother path to each port 🤣

elpenguino
2410 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2832776 15-Dec-2021 11:38
Send private message

If it doesn't have valves extending through the top cover, it's not really audiophile worthy.

 

Nice try tho.




sparky1685
72 posts

Master Geek


  #2832782 15-Dec-2021 11:43
Send private message

The only good thing about foolish audio gear is some of the reviews it has spawned. My long time favourite:

 

AudioQuest K2 Terminated Speaker Cable

 

1.0 out of 5 stars I have only a little time...

 

Reviewed in the United States on November 15, 2010

 

 

 

 

 

We live underground. We speak with our hands. We wear the earplugs all our lives.

PLEASE! You must listen! We cannot maintain the link for long... I will type as fast as I can.

DO NOT USE THE CABLES!

We were fools, fools to develop such a thing! Sound was never meant to be this clear, this pure, this... accurate. For a few short days, we marveled. Then the... whispers... began.

Were they Aramaic? Hyperborean? Some even more ancient tongue, first spoken by elder races under the red light of dying suns far from here? We do not know, but somehow, slowly... we began to UNDERSTAND.

No, no, please! I don't want to remember! YOU WILL NOT MAKE ME REMEMBER! I saw brave men claw their own eyes out... oh, god, the screaming... the mobs of feral children feasting on corpses, the shadows MOVING, the fires burning in the air! The CHANTING!

WHY CAN'T I FORGET THE WORDS???

We live underground. We speak with our hands. We wear the earplugs all our lives.

Do not use the cables!

 

 

 

 

miked
205 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2832807 15-Dec-2021 12:32
Send private message

I remember years ago reading an audiophile review some fancy audio quality sata cables, and the difference they made to the quality of the music!

 

 

Earbanean
581 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2832851 15-Dec-2021 13:48
Send private message

The switch is only part of the solution.  To get the absolute best audio ethernet 'signal', you'll need to plug it into a proper audiophile power conditioner.  If you took a quality switch like that and just plugged it straight into noisey mains power, then you'd definitely lose a lot of the amazing benefits.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11910 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2832858 15-Dec-2021 14:11
Send private message

I'll stick with my solution thanks.

 

1101
3030 posts

Uber Geek


  #2832860 15-Dec-2021 14:13
Send private message

Ive seen a glowing audiophile review of a US$1000+ Amp.
Turns out , it was a glorified chimpamp , based on 2 cheap $20 power amp chips.
So $1000+ for a pair of $20 amp chips in a fancy box

 

And lets not get started on $500 power cables and $100 audio fuses
There's a reason these things are never double blind tested :-)

 

Harvey Norman used to sell Monster brand computor cables.
Strangely, no one wanted to pay $60 for a USB or Printer cable .
My friend used to have a AV/hifi shop : "theres good profit in selling cables"


