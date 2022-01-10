Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Bose soundbar 700 and LG OLED TV not linking
beenz

560 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#293275 10-Jan-2022 19:30
My Bose sound bar which has been working fine has suddenly stopped working with my TV.
It appears that the Bluetooth has un paired...I think.
Not sure how to go about linking it up again.
Thanks

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6313 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2846389 10-Jan-2022 19:35
Google may be able to help you:

 

https://www.google.com/search?as_q=How+to+pair+Bose+soundbar+with+lg+tv&as_epq=&as_oq=&as_eq=&as_nlo=&as_nhi=&lr=&cr=&as_qdr=all&as_sitesearch=&as_occt=any&safe=images&as_filetype=&tbs=

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

beenz

560 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2846408 10-Jan-2022 20:46
So it was working through the HDMI cable and would prefer that option but for some reason it's not detecting it...it was but it's stopped.
So not sure what to do ?
Ta

farcus
1267 posts

Uber Geek


  #2846496 10-Jan-2022 22:46
I'm confused...

 

Did it used to connect by bluetooth or through HDMI arc?

If it was bluetooth just go into the tv audio settings and unpair.
Then begin again and pair your soundbar (making sure soundbar is in pairing mode)



beenz

560 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2846503 10-Jan-2022 23:18
It's all good now..connected by ARC originally but for some reason it went to Bluetooth...all resolved now
Thanks

