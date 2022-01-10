My Bose sound bar which has been working fine has suddenly stopped working with my TV.
It appears that the Bluetooth has un paired...I think.
Not sure how to go about linking it up again.
Thanks
Google may be able to help you:
https://www.google.com/search?as_q=How+to+pair+Bose+soundbar+with+lg+tv&as_epq=&as_oq=&as_eq=&as_nlo=&as_nhi=&lr=&cr=&as_qdr=all&as_sitesearch=&as_occt=any&safe=images&as_filetype=&tbs=
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
I'm confused...
Did it used to connect by bluetooth or through HDMI arc?
If it was bluetooth just go into the tv audio settings and unpair.
Then begin again and pair your soundbar (making sure soundbar is in pairing mode)