What applics can’t you find?

I looked up the model number and it’s LG. I am very happy with my one.

All the main applics are there, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney plus, which all do 4K and make use of OLED.

Also Apple TV can be downloaded to it and Apple TV plus is available plus the pay per view movies, including weekly 99 cents rental ones.

Apple TV for the above will make no difference to picture. It’s only of use if there’s an Applic you’re interested in, or if they stop supporting one on TV.

Edit: If you only have Apple HD model, the picture will look better running TV Applic, will need new Apple TV if want to run 4K from the Apple TV.