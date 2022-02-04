I currently use LG OLED C8 TV apps for NZ content and Xbox Series X/Xbox One X for US content. I'm currently still pretty happy with the LGs built-in apps for NZ content, but am finding the Xbox a little frustrating because of poorer support (e.g. Paramount+ will only play 1080p HDR on Xbox; HBO Max will do 4K HDR but not Dolby Vision, etc).

Apple TV 4K and Nvidia Shield TV Pro seem to be the go-to devices, so I'm hoping to figure out which is the best for my use - and if it's the Nvidia where do I get one?

My usage will be as follows:

New device (Apple/Nvidia) for US content and local content (e.g. Plex/Emby), it will also be able to do some NZ content if required as long as it doesn't conflict with the US content. The LG OLED will only be able to do NZ content. This is dictated by by network setup.

Wishlist for new device:

Widest app support (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Plex, Emby, etc)

Best app compatibility for Dolby Vision (see examples above about Paramount+ and HBO Max)

Ideally Atmos support (but not a deal breaker if only 5.1)

Controllable with Logitech Harmony Hub based remote (Harmony Ultimate)

Ideally a unified search capability to search for a show/movie in all services

Ability to quickly and easily switch users so recommendations and history are user specific

Apple stuff is always quite slick, but it's lack of MKV support worries me as I have a lot of 4K HDR MKV videos on a local media server that I need to stream without any transcoding. An on-the-fly remux would be OK though since that would not result in any quality loss.

Any and all advice is more than welcome.

Thanks in advance.