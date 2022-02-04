Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple TV vs Nvidia Shield (and where to buy Shield)
Paul1977

4447 posts

Uber Geek


#293637 4-Feb-2022 09:39
I currently use LG OLED C8 TV apps for NZ content and Xbox Series X/Xbox One X for US content. I'm currently still pretty happy with the LGs built-in apps for NZ content, but am finding the Xbox a little frustrating because of poorer support (e.g. Paramount+ will only play 1080p HDR on Xbox; HBO Max will do 4K HDR but not Dolby Vision, etc).

 

Apple TV 4K and Nvidia Shield TV Pro seem to be the go-to devices, so I'm hoping to figure out which is the best for my use - and if it's the Nvidia where do I get one?

 

My usage will be as follows:

 

New device (Apple/Nvidia) for US content and local content (e.g. Plex/Emby), it will also be able to do some NZ content if required as long as it doesn't conflict with the US content. The LG OLED will only be able to do NZ content. This is dictated by by network setup.

 

Wishlist for new device:

 

  • Widest app support (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Plex, Emby, etc)
  • Best app compatibility for Dolby Vision (see examples above about Paramount+ and HBO Max)
  • Ideally Atmos support (but not a deal breaker if only 5.1)
  • Controllable with Logitech Harmony Hub based remote (Harmony Ultimate)
  • Ideally a unified search capability to search for a show/movie in all services
  • Ability to quickly and easily switch users so recommendations and history are user specific

Apple stuff is always quite slick, but it's lack of MKV support worries me as I have a lot of 4K HDR MKV videos on a local media server that I need to stream without any transcoding. An on-the-fly remux would be OK though since that would not result in any quality loss.

 

Any and all advice is more than welcome.

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

 

 




 Home:                                                           Work:
Home Work

gehenna
7369 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2861567 4-Feb-2022 09:43
I prefer my Shield Pro.  It was the native Atmost support that nailed it for me.  But over time I've found it a better platform to use in general, for my purposes.

Wakrak
976 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2861570 4-Feb-2022 09:46
Nvidia Shield TV Pro 4K (2019) has been around AU$288 approx. delivered from Amazon AU. That was the price around December 21, 2021. 

It's currently AU$349 + GST. You're looking at forking out around $450ish if buying in NZ. 

 

 

 

Update: I get AU$364.86 at checkout (at Amazon AU). NZ$390 approx. 

Paul1977

4447 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861581 4-Feb-2022 10:07
I just stumbled on to a lot of complaints of forced ads on the Shield. How bad are they, and have you managed to work around them?

 

I'm using Pi-Hole as a DNS server, and have the ability to DNAT any DNS requests trying to bypass it. Is that sufficient to block all the ads?



Paul1977

4447 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861587 4-Feb-2022 10:13
gehenna:

 

I prefer my Shield Pro.  It was the native Atmost support that nailed it for me.  But over time I've found it a better platform to use in general, for my purposes.

 

 

@gehenna do you have both to conclude you feel the Shield is better than Apple?

gehenna
7369 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2861592 4-Feb-2022 10:19
Yes.  But it's subjective.

rb99
2435 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861598 4-Feb-2022 10:29
Don't know much, except Emby seems to be pretty good at playing Vision and Atmos for me on SonyTV via a Shield Pro. Pretty good tone mapping too. Also their Android app is generally considered way better that their Apple TV app, though you could probably use Infuse to talk to Emby.

 

Emby generally costs more though and you can do less for free with it. Still like it though.




rb99

Paul1977

4447 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861607 4-Feb-2022 10:46
gehenna:

 

Yes.  But it's subjective.

 

 

Cheers. It's always going to be subjective.

 

I'm in the Apple ecosystem with my portable devices (iPhone, iPad, Watch), but not so tied to it that it's much if a consideration with this purchase. If anything it makes me a lot more aware of it's limitations. My gut is telling me go the Nvidia so I think it might be worth just pulling the trigger on a Shield from Amazon, and if it doesn't do what I need I can try for a refund (or sell it at a small loss).

 

My requirements are specific enough that I can probably never figure out the best device without giving one a try for myself.



Paul1977

4447 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861614 4-Feb-2022 10:50
rb99:

 

Don't know much, except Emby seems to be pretty good at playing Vision and Atmos for me on SonyTV via a Shield Pro. Pretty good tone mapping too. Also their Android app is generally considered way better that their Apple TV app, though you could probably use Infuse to talk to Emby.

 

Emby generally costs more though and you can do less for free with it. Still like it though.

 

 

@rb99 I'm currently using Emby so already paying for it. The latest version of the LG app has broken a bunch of things (and they never gave it much love in the first place). Was thinking of switching back to Plex, but if the Shield TV Emby app is good I'd rather stick with Emby.

 

Infuse was always a bit clunky accessing Plex or Emby compared to the native clients so would prefer to avoid (that said, I haven't tried it in years).

Senecio
1542 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2861622 4-Feb-2022 10:58
I have 2 Shield TVs (2015 and 2017 not the current Pro) and and Apple TV 4K.

 

 

 

I honestly prefer the ATV 4K over the Shield. I just find the UI and the better support for Apps, both local and overseas better on the ATV 4K. Also, once you set up your multiple iCloud accounts for different regions I find the process of keeping your apps updated much more straight forward.

 

 

 

There is just 1 drawback of the ATV4K from your wish list and that is with regards using a Harmony hub remote. So Apps on the ATV 4K don't behave well with a Harmony remote (I'm looking at you Kayo). You will be able to perform 95% of what you want but you will need to still keep the original ATV remote handy. For example in Kayo you can't fast forward or rewind on demand sports using the Harmony. Other apps are fine but some apps just don't seem allow you to do 100% with the Harmony remote.

 

 

 

 

Paul1977

4447 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861624 4-Feb-2022 10:59
I thought "bugger it" and just pulled the trigger on a Shield TV Pro to try in my media room. If it's good I'll get another one for the living room.

 

I probably should have asked permission first.... oh well.

Senecio
1542 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2861626 4-Feb-2022 11:01
I'm about to pull the trigger on a new Garmin Fenix 7. I'll ask for forgiveness after the fact.

Paul1977

4447 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861628 4-Feb-2022 11:04
Senecio:

 

I have 2 Shield TVs (2015 and 2017 not the current Pro) and and Apple TV 4K.

 

I honestly prefer the ATV 4K over the Shield. I just find the UI and the better support for Apps, both local and overseas better on the ATV 4K. Also, once you set up your multiple iCloud accounts for different regions I find the process of keeping your apps updated much more straight forward.

 

There is just 1 drawback of the ATV4K from your wish list and that is with regards using a Harmony hub remote. So Apps on the ATV 4K don't behave well with a Harmony remote (I'm looking at you Kayo). You will be able to perform 95% of what you want but you will need to still keep the original ATV remote handy. For example in Kayo you can't fast forward or rewind on demand sports using the Harmony. Other apps are fine but some apps just don't seem allow you to do 100% with the Harmony remote.

 

 

Apple has always been slicker and simpler, but often has the drawback of less flexibility which is what worries me.

 

Anyway, impulsively pulled the trigger on the Shield now. We'll see if it was the right move in time!

gbwelly
1143 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861629 4-Feb-2022 11:05
Paul1977:

 

I just stumbled on to a lot of complaints of forced ads on the Shield. How bad are they, and have you managed to work around them?

 

I'm using Pi-Hole as a DNS server, and have the ability to DNAT any DNS requests trying to bypass it. Is that sufficient to block all the ads?

 

 

Pi-Hole doesn't stop them.

 

Some people don't mind them, I do and they drive me nuts. They are just adverts for shows and movies available on streaming platforms (not necessarily ones you subscribe to). I am increasingly irritated by the device lately, but the pros still outweigh the cons.

 

 

 

Current annoyances:

 

1. Latest update has stopped me casting from All 4 on my phone to the Shield

 

2. Latest update has repeatedly added Google Movies bar to the home screen after I've removed it

 

3. And those adverts.

 

 

 

On the good side, it has a bbc iplayer app.

 

 







gehenna
7369 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2861631 4-Feb-2022 11:12
The ads aren't so much the Shield's fault, but the fact it's using Google TV now instead of Android TV software.  And it's nothing, people are too sensitive.  It's no different to being in the Disney+ app or similar and seeeing some recommended shows scrolling along the top.  It's not intrusive, and since I hardly ever see them anyway because I hardly ever scroll to the top of the UI, preferring to hover around the app drawer itself.

rb99
2435 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861634 4-Feb-2022 11:16
As you say, some people don't mind the ads. I don't mind them (which is really unusual for me), reckon they brighten up otherwise dull rows of thumbs on the home screen.

 

Edit - If they were ads for washing machine powder, it'd be a different story...




rb99

