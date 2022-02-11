wickedlolipoo

Does anyone if it costs a lot to repair a QLED Samsung TV?
I laid it on a surface and the corner there's a crack inside the screen now :(
But i can't seem to find the cost of repair anywhere
You'd be looking at an entire panel replacement, which is most of the value of the TV. I'd be contacting my insurance company in your shoes.
a few years ago i had a Toshiba screen start leaking and to replace the panel was going to be around $5,000 i only paid $2,000 for the whole TV . I guess not much has changed.
