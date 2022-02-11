Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Does it cost much to fix QLED Samsung Tvs?
wickedlolipoo

32 posts

Geek


#293762 11-Feb-2022 23:05
Does anyone if it costs a lot to repair a QLED Samsung TV?

 

I laid it on a surface and the corner there's a crack inside the screen now :(

 

 

 

But i can't seem to find the cost of repair anywhere

lxsw20
2947 posts

Uber Geek


  #2866731 11-Feb-2022 23:26
You'd be looking at an entire panel replacement, which is most of the value of the TV. I'd be contacting my insurance company in your shoes.

vexxxboy
3863 posts

Uber Geek


  #2866792 12-Feb-2022 10:40
 a few years ago i had a Toshiba screen start leaking and to replace the panel was going to be around $5,000 i only paid $2,000 for the whole TV . I guess not much has changed.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

