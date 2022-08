If you are referring to the image randomly cutting out, like it is losing the connection between the NUC and TV, I would try swapping the HDMI cable for a known good one to test that first.

Cheaper/non-certified HDMI cables are notorious for causing that with age/wear. I had that happen with some Dynamix ones after a couple of months, so I replaced them with certified ones and hasn't happened since.

Otherwise, usual stuff like check your Intel graphics drivers are up to date, since NUCs use integrated graphics. I can't imagine the SSD has bearing on this, unless it is completely full and choking the system.