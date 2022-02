Yetti92: Personally I would steer clear of Veon TVs. I had one years ago we brought for a spare bedroom and the "Full HD" image quality was average and the speaker quality was harsh and poor. The screen ended up dying after a few years of limited use also. The warehouse isn't the best with after sales service either I found if you are purchasing from them. I would personally grab a refund and get something else. I cant say Ive seen a Veon TV state that they support HDR also, crazy in this day and age.

I'd never get a Veon for entertainment, but the criteria was to get the biggest we could get for the best price. We don't expect amazing picture or sound, and to be fair (until it died) the picture seemed fine for what we needed.

Anywhere we could get a better brand 75" for $1999? Preferably in stock in Chch.

EDIT: I'd still love to know if the Veons are HDR though, can't find the info anywhere.