Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Plex - Hardware
TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


#294008 28-Feb-2022 08:21
Send private message

Hi all

 

 

 

I currently have a NAS- QNAP TS-231 and recently want to share my Plex with a friend, but it they get "device can not decode the show". Some lower resolution shows work, but some 720p or 1080p keeps getting the errors.

 

Assumption is that the NAS is not powerful enough to decode on the fly, would a bigger NAS help with this? Plex runs on the NAS that has the shows on it.

 

Tried changing some settings like restricting the bandwidth, no difference.

 

Anyone with experience on this that is willing to help me please.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
thewabbit
80 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2875962 28-Feb-2022 08:25
Send private message

Check whether Direct Play/Stream is enable on both ends

https://support.plex.tv/articles/200250387-streaming-media-direct-play-and-direct-stream/

Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2875965 28-Feb-2022 08:31
Send private message

The issue will be the CPU on the NAS not being fast enough for transcoding, Most NAS's will struggle transcoding any more than a single stream.
For much better performance (if you have PlexPass) look at a system that has a new enough CPU for Intel QuickSync or a nvida GPU to do transcoding. 

 

 

 

 




Signing up for Contact Energy? Use my referral and we both get $100 credit.

Lias
4837 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876041 28-Feb-2022 08:37
Send private message

Reddit post from 4 years ago saying that hardware is insufficient for transcoding.

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/qnap/comments/7jqv94/qnap_t231_apparently_not_fast_enough_for_a_plex/

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



Handle9
7561 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876042 28-Feb-2022 08:39
Send private message

Andib:

The issue will be the CPU on the NAS not being fast enough for transcoding, Most NAS's will struggle transcoding any more than a single stream.
For much better performance (if you have PlexPass) look at a system that has a new enough CPU for Intel QuickSync or a nvida GPU to do transcoding. 


 


 



Pretty much this. A core i3 with quick sync is a great Plex server if you have Plex pass for HW transcoding. My 10100 can transcode half a dozen 1080p streams easily.

TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


  #2876045 28-Feb-2022 08:44
Send private message

Lias:

 

Reddit post from 4 years ago saying that hardware is insufficient for transcoding.

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/qnap/comments/7jqv94/qnap_t231_apparently_not_fast_enough_for_a_plex/

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ah awesome, ok i will need to look at something else.

 

Might get a small pc to do the job and keep the NAS for storage and let the PC do the grunt work.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73780 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876047 28-Feb-2022 08:46
Send private message

Or ask your friend to configure his Plex client to play at the original rate. It will use more bandwidth but the onus on transcoding is on him.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2876065 28-Feb-2022 09:03
Send private message

Plex's website advises against using NAS for Plex server.  An old PC with maybe a GPU for HW decoding would be better. 

 

 

 

My Plex server is a machine cobbled together from spare parts. A Q6600, NVidia GT640 and 2007 motherboard w/16GB of RAM.  With 6TB of HDD's pulled from upgraded rigs.....works like a charm.







TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


  #2876067 28-Feb-2022 09:04
Send private message

K8Toledo:

 

Plex's website advises against using NAS for Plex server.  An old PC with maybe a GPU for HW decoding would be better. 

 

 

 

My Plex server is a machine cobbled together from spare parts. A Q6600, NVidia GT640 and 2007 motherboard w/16GB of RAM.  With 6TB of HDD's pulled from upgraded rigs.....works like a charm.

 

 

 

 

Might do this, i did have an old pc Lenovo i think but sold it.

 

 

 

Will check on TradeMe or something around Wellington area for old pc's with gfx cards.

TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


  #2876074 28-Feb-2022 09:09
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Or ask your friend to configure his Plex client to play at the original rate. It will use more bandwidth but the onus on transcoding is on him.

 

 

 

 

I will check in with them on this too, cheers.

 

 

 

I turned on my data on my phone so not to run of home wifi and got it on my phone as well. Wifi works fine

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73780 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876077 28-Feb-2022 09:12
Send private message

TG09:

 

freitasm:

 

Or ask your friend to configure his Plex client to play at the original rate. It will use more bandwidth but the onus on transcoding is on him.

 

 

I will check in with them on this too, cheers.

 

I turned on my data on my phone so not to run of home wifi and got it on my phone as well. Wifi works fine

 

 

What would that achieve? Mobile data is a lot more expensive than the WiFi at home.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11883 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876082 28-Feb-2022 09:16
Send private message

I'm using an old Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3470S with 16GB as a home server, have Plex and Emby running on it happily, streams externally quite happily. No video card installed, just using IGP. 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

demeter23
118 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2876085 28-Feb-2022 09:22
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Or ask your friend to configure his Plex client to play at the original rate. It will use more bandwidth but the onus on transcoding is on him.

 

 

Is that entirely correct?  Yes, client devices should be set to max for remote video streaming but if the file isn't compatible, transcoding will happen server side.  The client side never transcodes, as it requests the alternative file format from the server.  To stop transcoding entirely, you need to set that within the plex server settings.  

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10933 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876086 28-Feb-2022 09:23
Send private message

As somebody who runs Plex on limited hardware myself what you need to do is tell your friend to set the remote streaming quality to either Original or Maximum depending on the client - this is in the Plex settings and a note also this needs to be changed on all clients your friend uses:

 

 

My record is 19 streams running at once during the 2020 Lockdown but the important factor to this is most of my clients play media at original quality, not transcoded. I furthermore have a script that runs across the majority of users to terminate their stream to go to a help URL to show them how to configure their remote streaming quality to Maximum or Original. Repeat offenders I also remind.

 

Your NAS, while not ideal, will run it fine once this setting is changed. You seriously don't need anything too powerful if transcoding isn't used. I run Plex on LXC (Linux Containers) on an i5 Lenovo Tiny with 4gb of ram and a NFS mount to my NAS.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

TG09

175 posts

Master Geek


  #2876095 28-Feb-2022 09:30
Send private message

I currently have this set

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10933 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876098 28-Feb-2022 09:34
Send private message

@TG09 Please re-read my message above. The configuration is on the client side, not the server side.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 