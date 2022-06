Does anyone know where to source a replacement Google TV voice remote in New Zealand?

My three year old decided it would be funny to throw a bunch of my remotes in water, and managed to kill a couple of them (the Google TV and the Roku). I can source a replacement for the Roku, but sourcing one for the Google TV is proving problematic.

Google sells them. But their store won't let me order one to a NZ shipping address.

It seems silly to buy a whole new CC when I just need the remote.