I use Roon to run my music system.
If you like music, Roon is a first class interface that places Qobuz, Tidal, internet radio and your own stored music into a single library interface.
I recently invested in a Roon Nucleus which is their own US built “core” to run it on. I had been using my iMac as the core.
I upgraded really because I wanted the music system to be doing just that and not be part of a computer that other stuff going on that might affect the music.
The Nucleus is expensive as a stand alone music server but at the price (around $2k) it’s excellent.
Sound quality is notably better than running off the iMac and the Nucleus is silent with no fans so you can have it in your listening room if you choose.
Recommended.