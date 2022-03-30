mgbridges:

I'm starting to realise that my music & video home setup is somewhat fragmented and I'm trying to simplify things. I've been reading a few threads in this forum and getting some ideas but I'm struggling to put it all together.
The main components are:
- large amount of digital music (FLAC) stored on a RAID array attached to a Windows machine. I have a PLEX server running on this, although I currently do very little with it.
- very small amount of digital video (purchased or home videos) on the same Windows machine.
- Samsung smart TV. About 4 or 5 years old, so some streaming apps (e.g. Sky Sport Now) don't work on it. Have a Chromecast connected to get round this.
- Raspberry Pi music streamer running Volumio hooked into physical hifi with CD player & separate amp.
- Streaming audio via Tidal
- Streaming video via Netflix, Neon, Disney+, Amazon Prime (though only currently used for Picard!), Sky Sport Now
- Sonos audio: Beam and 2 x Ones providing surround sound for TV, plus a separate Move for the kitchen and garden
- MediaMonkey for audio playback on my office PC
The main issues I want to address are:
- Simplifying video playback on the TV. The Samsung smart TV UI is pretty rubbish and, as mentioned, not all the apps are available on the version of OS it's running. The Neon app has an annoying habit of logging me out and re-entering the password via the remote and onscreen keyboard is irritating. I get round the lack of some apps (e.g. Sky Sport Now) by casting from my phone, but that's also irritating.
- Having a consistent and easy to use interface to access all of my music (stored and streaming) via whatever endpoint I choose (Sonos, TV, office PC, hifi).
Options I'm considering:
- Small media server connected to TV. No real storage needed, just needs to host streaming apps. Maybe a NUC or even a Pi?
- I did investigate Roon for audio but it seemed expensive. Maybe I just need to bite the bullet?
- Could I be making better use of Plex (paid subscription maybe?)? Or should I consider alternatives like Emby or Jellyfin?
I have a reasonable amount of technical knowledge, though I'm no Linux wizard. Whatever I end up with has to be easily usable by people with no technical knowledge, however.
Keen to hear thoughts and opinions.