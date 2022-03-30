mgbridges:

I've gone all in on plex years ago. Primary clients are some apple tvs.

Emby and Jellyfin are a very similar principal, but your milage will vary for clients.

Plex I belive, might be able to take your tidal subscription as well, if you really wanted to consolidate. But confirm that.

If you want more of a music client plex do another app called plexamp which is more music focused.

It may sound like i work there, I have just used it for years. Personally i dont use it a huge amount for music as I have spotify....but I can play all my local music tracks with it, and do occasionally for giggles.