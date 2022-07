https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/blustream-hex70arc-kit-hdbaset-arc-extender-set/?v=d76c77a873e2

Remember, Cat cable is limited in bandwidth so some sort of compression (CSC etc) will need to be used. 4K 4:2:0 should be achievable if you're not running through patch panels and terminate your cables perfectly etc.

These are also not eARC and they won't be sub-$500 either.