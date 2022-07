Hey guys, I'm wanting to get the 'EVPAD 6P Smart TV Box - 2021 New Flagship AI Voice TV Box' so we can watch mainly asian channels (claims it covers major mainstream channels such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, USA, Canada, UK, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Australia, etc.). Was wondering has anyone purchased this device before? The specs and features look promising.

Some photos of the product to save you from clicking the link 😅: