I accidentally bought a new TV last weekend - Samsung AU9000, in 75 inch. I say accidentally because I only went out for coffee. But, I took a short cut through HN and there was a good clearance deal on. I was able to fit it in the back of the Pajero with the seats folded forward, so I managed to dodge a delivery fee.

Anyhow, this is the 3rd Samsung smart TV I have bought and in the past ~5 years. In each case I have used the setup wizard available and in each case I have had to go in and manually change the LNB settings.

In the weekend I set up the TV updated the software The ran the setup wizard and selected New Zealand and Freeview during the wizard but it didn't pick up any channels. I went into the LNB settings and compared to a very useful post on Geekzone and a couple of them were wrong. Made those changes the TV then found all the Freeview channels .... and all the sky channels, including the sky versions of the Freeview channels. Then I spent an hour deleting all the scrambled channels and duplicated channels and re-ordering what was left deleted all the scrambled channels. Samsung's support site me there was a setting to automatically delete scrambled channels them, but that wasn't the case.

A bit of a mission really what should have been easy ended up being a >2 hour PITA. And I don't even watch broadcast TV. But, Ms. Aqua. She made rhubarb crumble for pudding to help me recover from my ordeal.

Why are Samsung consistently getting this wrong?

That irritation aside I'm happy with the TV so far. I haven't watched any sport yet but action movies are good.