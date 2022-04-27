Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Another Samsung TV with Incorrect Freeview Satellite Settings Baked In
MikeAqua

6843 posts

Uber Geek


#295839 27-Apr-2022 16:26
I accidentally bought a new TV last weekend - Samsung AU9000, in 75 inch.  I say accidentally because I only went out for coffee.   But, I took a short cut through HN and there was a good clearance deal on.  I was able to fit it in the back of the Pajero with the seats folded forward, so I managed to dodge a delivery fee.  

 

Anyhow, this is the 3rd Samsung smart TV I have bought and in the past ~5 years.  In each case I have used the setup wizard available and in each case I have had to go in and manually change the LNB settings.

 

In the weekend I set up the TV updated the software The ran the setup wizard and selected New Zealand and Freeview during the wizard but it didn't pick up any channels.  I went into the LNB settings and compared to a very useful post on Geekzone and a couple of them were wrong.  Made those changes the TV then found all the Freeview channels .... and all the sky channels, including the sky versions of the Freeview channels.  Then I spent an hour deleting all the scrambled channels and duplicated channels and re-ordering what was left deleted all the scrambled channels.  Samsung's support site me there was a setting to automatically delete scrambled channels them, but that wasn't the case. 

 

A bit of a mission really what should have been easy ended up being a >2 hour PITA.  And I don't even watch broadcast TV.  But, Ms. Aqua.  She made rhubarb crumble for pudding to help me recover from my ordeal.

 

Why are Samsung consistently getting this wrong?

 

That irritation aside I'm happy with the TV so far.  I haven't watched any sport yet but action movies are good.




Mike

richms
25242 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2907615 27-Apr-2022 16:35
LNB is specific to your installation, there are many LO's available. 11300 and 10750 being the common ones, but 11000 and 10600 are ones I have come across as well. They do not know what you have on your dish so should be asking for it rather than assuming.




Richard rich.ms

MikeAqua

6843 posts

Uber Geek


  #2907619 27-Apr-2022 16:44
richms:

 

LNB is specific to your installation, there are many LO's available. 11300 and 10750 being the common ones, but 11000 and 10600 are ones I have come across as well. They do not know what you have on your dish so should be asking for it rather than assuming.

 

 

Also got the 22KHz tone setting and one other I can't remember wrong.  Kind of annoying.  As always Geekzone provided the solution.




Mike

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11975 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2907677 27-Apr-2022 20:00
Welcome to the world of satellite. Been dealing with it since my days at IHUG with supporting Satnet/Ultra (as would've richms). :)

 

 




farcus
1267 posts

Uber Geek


  #2907685 27-Apr-2022 20:29
MikeAqua:

 

Also got the 22KHz tone setting and one other I can't remember wrong.  Kind of annoying.  As always Geekzone provided the solution.

 

 

 

 

they are not "wrong", they are just different to what your setup is.

Plug the tv into your neighbours satellite dish and they could be 100% correct.

