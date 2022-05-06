I have been reading up on outdoor speaker options, I have gone with the wired option and brought a couple of small Polk patio speakers . https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/aw/d/B00378KMF0/ref=ya_aw_od_pi?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I am now looking for an amp to connect them to . I will use my chrome cast audio with the amp, I will only use the amp for the outdoor speakers only so don’t want to pay a fortune . I don’t need massive sound just enough for background music when eating but looking at lest 100w . Would something like this do? Cheers https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/home-audio/amplifiers-tuners/auction-3578224956.htm