Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Recommendation for basic amp for outdoor speakers only
Stu1

1092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#295934 6-May-2022 12:47
Send private message quote this post

I have been reading up on outdoor speaker options, I have gone with the wired option and brought a couple of small Polk patio speakers . https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/aw/d/B00378KMF0/ref=ya_aw_od_pi?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I am now looking for an amp to connect them to . I will use my chrome cast audio with the amp, I will only use the amp for the outdoor speakers only so don’t want to pay a fortune . I don’t need massive sound just enough for background music when eating but looking at lest 100w . Would something like this do? Cheers https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/home-audio/amplifiers-tuners/auction-3578224956.htm

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Kim587
111 posts

Master Geek


  #2910990 6-May-2022 13:41
Send private message quote this post

Is there any particular reason why you want your amp to have at least 100w? Even a 25w amp would be able to play those speakers very loud, certainly more than you'd need for background music. My 45w amp has never gone above about 50% volume because it would make the neighbors go deaf! 

 

Not that there's anything wrong with 100w amps though. I don't know anything about the amp you linked, it isn't a 'known' brand as such but assuming it all works as designed it would definitely do the trick with your Polks. Quite an interesting feature set too, not many stereo amps come with HDMI. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
jonathan18
6188 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2911039 6-May-2022 13:45
Send private message quote this post

I was in a similar boat at the start of this year and also asked for advice here - the thread wasn't long, but there may be something useful for you in that: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=293325

 

After a good amount of research and reading I ended up getting a Fosi Audio BT20A; while, like you, I do use a CC Audio, I also wanted the BT simply to make it easier to connect in a hurry sometimes (CC is connected to the receiver, which then uses the Fosi as a secondary amp for 'zone 2'). IIRC there are similar amps (same brand) that don't have BT if you want to save a bit of money.

 

Totally happy with this product - well-packaged, well-made, works perfectly, arrived quickly. It does happen to meet the 100W you mention, but honestly given you say it's for background music you could get away with a smaller one if you wanted. (I do recall reading that some amps are supplied with relatively puny power supplies, which can affect their output; the one I bought came with a 24V supply.)

 

Edit: Forgot to mention I also wanted an amp with a mechanical switch for power so as to ensure it can work with a Google power switch; this works perfectly with the Fosi amp, which means it can be turned on/off via voice commands, and routines created that turn it on and start music playing (on the CC). 

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001295784555.html

 

 

 

 

Handle9
7789 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911043 6-May-2022 13:52
Send private message quote this post

I have a very similar setup with Atrium 4s and an airport express. I am using a 100W class D amp to drive mine. It’s overkill for what I’m using it for but it works well.

https://a.aliexpress.com/_msQoDB8



Stu1

1092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2911053 6-May-2022 14:20
Send private message quote this post

Kim587:

Is there any particular reason why you want your amp to have at least 100w? Even a 25w amp would be able to play those speakers very loud, certainly more than you'd need for background music. My 45w amp has never gone above about 50% volume because it would make the neighbors go deaf! 


Not that there's anything wrong with 100w amps though. I don't know anything about the amp you linked, it isn't a 'known' brand as such but assuming it all works as designed it would definitely do the trick with your Polks. Quite an interesting feature set too, not many stereo amps come with HDMI. 



They have a 50 amp one as well, if that would work then even better it’s only around $125

Stu1

1092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2911055 6-May-2022 14:26
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18:

I was in a similar boat at the start of this year and also asked for advice here - the thread wasn't long, but there may be something useful for you in that: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=293325


After a good amount of research and reading I ended up getting a Fosi Audio BT20A; while, like you, I do use a CC Audio, I also wanted the BT simply to make it easier to connect in a hurry sometimes (CC is connected to the receiver, which then uses the Fosi as a secondary amp for 'zone 2'). IIRC there are similar amps (same brand) that don't have BT if you want to save a bit of money.


Totally happy with this product - well-packaged, well-made, works perfectly, arrived quickly. It does happen to meet the 100W you mention, but honestly given you say it's for background music you could get away with a smaller one if you wanted. (I do recall reading that some amps are supplied with relatively puny power supplies, which can affect their output; the one I bought came with a 24V supply.)


Edit: Forgot to mention I also wanted an amp with a mechanical switch for power so as to ensure it can work with a Google power switch; this works perfectly with the Fosi amp, which means it can be turned on/off via voice commands, and routines created that turn it on and start music playing (on the CC). 



https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001295784555.html


 


 



I was looking at the Fosi from the forum but I read I could use a mini toslink to improve the sound of the chromecast audio so started looking at Amps with optic as well . Does the CC audio ok through the amp?

Stu1

1092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2911057 6-May-2022 14:28
Send private message quote this post

Handle9: I have a very similar setup with Atrium 4s and an airport express. I am using a 100W class D amp to drive mine. It’s overkill for what I’m using it for but it works well.

https://a.aliexpress.com/_msQoDB8


Fosi seems the way to go, I wish there was a decent replacement for the CC audio , the Yamaha cast was the next option but not price wise

1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911058 6-May-2022 14:33
Send private message quote this post

Kim587:

 

Is there any particular reason why you want your amp to have at least 100w? Even a 25w amp would be able to play those speakers very loud,

 

 

because of marketing BS :-)

100W is not 4x the volume of 25W . as humans hear it
25W is plenty
even 10W is plenty

 

 

 

 



jonathan18
6188 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2911059 6-May-2022 14:35
Send private message quote this post

Stu1: I was looking at the Fosi from the forum but I read I could use a mini toslink to improve the sound of the chromecast audio so started looking at Amps with optic as well . Does the CC audio ok through the amp?

 

Totally fine, given the context and use which is background music on the deck. Noting yours is for the same use, if it were me I'd not worry about selecting a particular style of amp solely to be able to use the digital out of the CC. These Fosi amps are not much more than $100 (or less in some cases); I think going much beyond these runs the risk of guilding the lily, as my father would have said... 

Stu1

1092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2911067 6-May-2022 14:49
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18:

Stu1: I was looking at the Fosi from the forum but I read I could use a mini toslink to improve the sound of the chromecast audio so started looking at Amps with optic as well . Does the CC audio ok through the amp?


Totally fine, given the context and use which is background music on the deck. Noting yours is for the same use, if it were me I'd not worry about selecting a particular style of amp solely to be able to use the digital out of the CC. These Fosi amps are not much more than $100 (or less in some cases); I think going much beyond these runs the risk of guilding the lily, as my father would have said... 



That’s a good point , I will either go Fosi or Relook at the trade me one . I really wanted a basic amp with wifi and chromecast built in but seems impossible for less than a grand

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11994 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911070 6-May-2022 14:53
Send private message quote this post

I found that TM (or same thing diff seller maybe), then found an online retailer who had is cheaper and came with power adaptor whereas the TM one didnt.

 

So do some searching :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Kim587
111 posts

Master Geek


  #2911077 6-May-2022 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Stu1:
Kim587:

 

Is there any particular reason why you want your amp to have at least 100w? Even a 25w amp would be able to play those speakers very loud, certainly more than you'd need for background music. My 45w amp has never gone above about 50% volume because it would make the neighbors go deaf! 

 

 

 

Not that there's anything wrong with 100w amps though. I don't know anything about the amp you linked, it isn't a 'known' brand as such but assuming it all works as designed it would definitely do the trick with your Polks. Quite an interesting feature set too, not many stereo amps come with HDMI. 

 



They have a 50 amp one as well, if that would work then even better it’s only around $125

 

 

 

Yup a 50w amp would work perfectly - doubling the power output only results in a 3db volume increase, so the difference between 50w and 100w isn't necessarily much at all (and it is debatable whether you'd ever turn the volume up to max anyway). That is assuming that amp actually delivers its rated output - some manufacturers are quite creative with how they come to their output figures but that's another story. As someone else on here said, the perceived need for more powerful amps is largely driven by marketing spin.

 

There are plenty of 25w hi-fi amps out there that sound great and have more than enough power to do the job. As I say, nothing against 100w amps personally (wouldn't say no to one myself) but in most cases that level of power output is not necessary. Some people might prefer the sound quality of a 100w amp but then you're getting into a whole other argument about whether amps actually do affect sound quality - if you ever want to go down a rabbit hole there are thousands of pages of people arguing that point on internet forums! 

richms
25261 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2911087 6-May-2022 16:03
Send private message quote this post

Jump on aliexpress, search TPA3116 or TPA3125 and get one of those. Start with a 12v powerbrick or something off an old laptop and if you need more power (doubtful) you can just put a higher voltage and sufficient current power supply on it.

 

I have some of these ones https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001864109028.html and they have excellent bluetooth in them, ldac and apt-x so it sounds fine. Off a 24v 5A power supply its more than enough to drive my old stereo speakers to their limits.




Richard rich.ms

richms
25261 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2911089 6-May-2022 16:12
Send private message quote this post

Also - don't buy these: or similar flashy ones.

 

Mini Class D Stereo Bluetooth 5.0 Digital Power Amplifier 3.5mm Usb Input Hifi Audio Home Amp For Mobile Pad Cd Mp3 Tv Cd Pc 50w - Home Theater Amplifiers - AliExpress

 

they will power off when not paired and no audio playing thru the analog in - They call that a feature. The bluetooth is only SPC and noisy. Digital volume pot has too few steps on it and I find that the lowest one is barely audible, and the next is too loud. Needs the source turned down. Bluetooth starts to glitch after its paired for a day or so on many of my echos - have to ask alexa to disconnect bluetooth and then connect bluetooth to get it working again reliably.

 

Another one I got that is bad looks like this: 

 

Nobsound Mini Bluetooth 5.0 TPA3116 Digital Amplifier Hifi Stereo Audio Receiver Power Amp 50W+50W Car Sound Amplifiers

 

Only bad codec support, and has a noise that plays on turn on and then says "LINE INPUT MODE" with a poor recording of an asian lady, you have to pull the 3.5mm out to connect to bluetooth and she says "BLUETOOTH MODE". At the volume the analog control is set to so if the source is turned down you get really loud lady voice.




Richard rich.ms

openmedia
2779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2911139 6-May-2022 18:44
Send private message quote this post

Have a look at some of the units Sound Division sell

 

  • https://surplustronics.co.nz/categories/621-hifi-amplifiers




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Stu1

1092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2911178 6-May-2022 22:22
Send private message quote this post

Thank you for all the suggestions decided to go with the most popular suggestion , the Fosi have a great weekend all

https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/aw/d/B07BQC7GNL?ref=ppx_pt2_mob_b_prod_image


 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 