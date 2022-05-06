I was in a similar boat at the start of this year and also asked for advice here - the thread wasn't long, but there may be something useful for you in that: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=293325

After a good amount of research and reading I ended up getting a Fosi Audio BT20A; while, like you, I do use a CC Audio, I also wanted the BT simply to make it easier to connect in a hurry sometimes (CC is connected to the receiver, which then uses the Fosi as a secondary amp for 'zone 2'). IIRC there are similar amps (same brand) that don't have BT if you want to save a bit of money.

Totally happy with this product - well-packaged, well-made, works perfectly, arrived quickly. It does happen to meet the 100W you mention, but honestly given you say it's for background music you could get away with a smaller one if you wanted. (I do recall reading that some amps are supplied with relatively puny power supplies, which can affect their output; the one I bought came with a 24V supply.)

Edit: Forgot to mention I also wanted an amp with a mechanical switch for power so as to ensure it can work with a Google power switch; this works perfectly with the Fosi amp, which means it can be turned on/off via voice commands, and routines created that turn it on and start music playing (on the CC).

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001295784555.html