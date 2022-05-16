Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Panasonic TV - any way to control receiver volume on TV remote?
jonathan18

6201 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#296030 16-May-2022 11:54
Send private message

Set up a new TV in the weekend; the original TV - an LG - had the ability for the remote to be set up to control the volume of external components, and this worked perfectly with our older non-CEC Yamaha receiver.

I’ve not been able to find anything equivalent with the new TV - a Panasonic 55JZ980. Am I missing something, or are we stuck with using a separate remote for volume? I stupidly assumed all mainstream brands would come with an equivalent feature.

I know that I could use a universal remote, but the plan is to replace the receiver later this year once the product we’re wanting to replace it with is released, so only looking for a solution for a few months. (Kinda wish I’d sold this receiver and kept the newer Onkyo I sold earlier in the year; that, at least, had CEC. Or kept one of my Harmony remotes I sold last year. What was I thinking!)

(As much as I hated the picture of the LG LCD, I have to say LG does stuff like this so much better than Panasonic; similarly, LG’s method of connecting a phone to the TV is streets ahead of Panasonic’s - I’d say the ‘smarts’ of Panasonic TVs haven’t moved on at all in the last couple of years since we bought a GZ1000; and they were pretty antiquated then…)

Create new topic
ArcticSilver
715 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2914489 16-May-2022 12:07
Send private message

Be careful with Panasonic's, in my experience their HDMI CEC can have mixed experiences.

 

I know you said you weren't after a universal remote, but I've found this to be the best solution for me, I don't use a home theater receiver and not having to rely on HDMI CEC is great.

 

I don't use a Harmony as I don't like the delay with the sequenced modes, instead I use a "One for all" universal remote and program the two power buttons on top, one for the receiver and one for the TV, then I just program the TV controls minus the volume which I set to be the receivers IR signal. Effectively it means you have a TV remote with the receiver for volume. 

 

Any cheap universal remote would do this, though I much preferred the one below as its nice and small, I much prefer it to your standard TV remote too.

 

 

 

One For All URC 7935 Streamer Remote

 

https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/ue-urc7935-one-for-all-urc-7935-streamer-remote?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI76net9vi9wIVizgrCh2bTw9xEAQYAiABEgJ0AfD_BwE 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
jonathan18

6201 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2914494 16-May-2022 12:21
Send private message

Thanks for that; yeah, I’m over the programming of the Harmonys, and something like that OFA remote looks like it’ll do everything we need.

That said, ideally I’d wait to get the new soundbar to see how it functions with the TV before buying a new remote - I find CEC works perfectly well on our other Panasonic OLED (both with the previous Onkyo receiver and the current Marantz), so my hope against hope was there was an ability to reprogramme the TV remote…

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 