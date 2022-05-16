Set up a new TV in the weekend; the original TV - an LG - had the ability for the remote to be set up to control the volume of external components, and this worked perfectly with our older non-CEC Yamaha receiver.



I’ve not been able to find anything equivalent with the new TV - a Panasonic 55JZ980. Am I missing something, or are we stuck with using a separate remote for volume? I stupidly assumed all mainstream brands would come with an equivalent feature.



I know that I could use a universal remote, but the plan is to replace the receiver later this year once the product we’re wanting to replace it with is released, so only looking for a solution for a few months. (Kinda wish I’d sold this receiver and kept the newer Onkyo I sold earlier in the year; that, at least, had CEC. Or kept one of my Harmony remotes I sold last year. What was I thinking!)



(As much as I hated the picture of the LG LCD, I have to say LG does stuff like this so much better than Panasonic; similarly, LG’s method of connecting a phone to the TV is streets ahead of Panasonic’s - I’d say the ‘smarts’ of Panasonic TVs haven’t moved on at all in the last couple of years since we bought a GZ1000; and they were pretty antiquated then…)

