I have an Nvidia Shield which no longer responds to its remote.

I think it's the 2017 model with the flat remote without headphone jack.

I can control the Shield using an app on my phone but Himself much prefers the remote.

If I go to the Bluetooth settings and delete cache and data and restart the Shield (advice from Google), the remote works, but after a little bit of time (varies but within an hour) the remote stops again.

I have replaced the batteries.

Has anyone else had this issue?