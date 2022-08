The stereo unit in my office has decided to pass onto life beyond. It was a Denon N11. I am considering a pair of Sonos One units to replace it. What has the user experience been for folks here.

What is the sound quality? I know this is subjective.

Connectivity with music services? especially YouTube Music and Apple music

Google, Siri and Alexa usefulness and what one works best on these devices?

Any other thoughts and opinions folks have?