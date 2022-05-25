Until fairly recently Ive been running Mediaportal on my main computer in the lounge connected to the TV. I decided to check out NextPVR which Ive tried on and off over the years hoping for something to replace MP since its not really aging all that well. Ive been running Jellyfin on the same computer and having my Android TV box connecting to that. Since there was no real (reliable) way of getting MP TV Server to talk to anything else NextPVR was my next stop.

I found they had released a new UIDroid app for Android TV so I switched off MP, got NPVR up and going and chucked the new app on both my Android TV boxes. New app works well but it did cause my boxes to reboot from time to time while watching live TV.

My next thought was why not see if NVPR has a good working plugin for Jellyfin's Live TV features.

Glad to say as of right now it does! I upgraded my Jellyfin to the latest beta (1.8 beta 3 from memory) as there was a new plugin for 1.8 in the works. Installed the plugin on Jellyfin, buggered around till I found out the settings I needed to change - to be honest theres only like half a dozen things you can change in the plugin, I found I needed to untick the transcoding to get it to work.

So for the last week Ive been running it as the main TV system for the house and its working very well. Jellyfins interface works well for what I want. No more reboots/crashes. This weekend I even completely uninstalled Mediaportal off the TV computer and its relegated to a media server now rather than something actively used. Changing channels is a little slow (Im guessing its buffering) but its fine.

So my basic setup now is as follows:

Desktop Computer in the lounge:

Windows 10

Jellyfin / NextPVR connected to a dual DVB-T tuner (my third tuner wont work with NPVR)

Lots of HDD space



2x Xiaomi MiBox-S Android TV boxes

Everything just works!

Long term Id maybe install docker on the computer and run all my apps via that but its not really a biggie and it can definitely wait until the computer needs a rebuild!

Is it the perfect setup? Probably not? But it does what I want, eliminates the upset flatmates scenario when they bugger up changing inputs (from the old computer to the android TV and vice versa), it allows me one less app on my boxes.

While I did like Mediaportal and did run it for a good 15+ years I didnt see it really going in any real direction that was improving it. Mediaportal 2 just never really worked that well for me leaving me running 1 for pretty much the duration.