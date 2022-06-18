I am finally going to give in and jump on QD-OLED once the Sony A95k becomes available - assuming that the price stays within early pricing expectations anyway...

I am wondering what resale value an excellent condition 55" VT60 would have in 2022 - with excellent condition being no obvious burn-in or visible scratches.

What's the verdict - Are there buyers out there for these? I just don't have a spare room big enough to allow me to hang on to it unfortunately.

In all honesty, if all I cared about was SDR 1080p content, then they'd simply be no need to upgrade, but considering HDR 4K content won't play on it at all, then yeah, it's time has come..... So, here I am ;) What's the verdict on the resale value folks?