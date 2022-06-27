Paulthagerous

Hi all,

I'm about to move into my new (to me) house. It currently has a wall mount for the TV that the vendor is leaving. I've measured it and t has VESA 200mm x 200mm, which is the right size for my TV. But the screws on their existing TV are quite long as it is an older and thicker TV than my one. So I've been trying to find 4 screws for mine and cannot find any. Per my manual, it needs:

Anyone able to point me to somewhere I can buy the screws on their own please, since I don't need the whole mount?

P.S. - if the TV came with them it looks like they have been lost, but I don't think it did..