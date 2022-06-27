Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help me find screws for my TV to wall mount it
Paulthagerous

#298556 27-Jun-2022 18:02
Hi all,

 

 

 

I'm about to move into my new (to me) house.  It currently has a wall mount for the TV that the vendor is leaving.  I've measured it and t has VESA 200mm x 200mm, which is the right size for my TV.  But the screws on their existing TV are quite long as it is an older and thicker TV than my one.  So I've been trying to find 4 screws for mine and cannot find any.  Per my manual, it needs:

 

 

Anyone able to point me to somewhere I can buy the screws on their own please, since I don't need the whole mount?

 

 

 

P.S. - if the TV came with them it looks like they have been lost, but I don't think it did..

 

 

cyril7
  #2935006 27-Jun-2022 18:12
Hi mitre10 search for M8 bolts there are plenty of options, you might need to work around the length options, there are a few 16mm, so add a couple of washers and your in

Cyril

Paulthagerous

  #2935009 27-Jun-2022 18:21
Thanks for that. I had seen those but wasn't sure if M8 meant the same everywhere or not, but good to know!

mattwnz
  #2935010 27-Jun-2022 18:21
Yes got mine from Mitre 10. They don't usually come with them, however if there is a plastic mounting strap to stop it topping over, that may include 1 screw, depending on where it fixes to on the back .

