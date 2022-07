Have a sony KD-75X9000H TV connected to an Onyko TX-NR509 via eArc. The sound keeps dropping out for a fraction of a second every 30-40 seconds on both TV and other inputs. Same happens whenever I adjust sound volume both via Onyko or the TV.

This seems to have started after I was playing around with inputs to sort some casting (Apple airplay) issues. Any ideas ?

Yes I’ve restarted both TV and AVRx.