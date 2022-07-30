Very frustrating the Smart Vu TV box keeps freezing for no reason and in no particular order of use. Otherwise it’s a great replacement for Vodafone.





On light is blue, off light is red. When it freezes I can still watch the programme playing but can’t move to another channel or go to an App. I also cannot turn off the box.





I pull the plug, wait, plug it in again. The box does its start up cycle, and then reverts back to the channel it was frozen on and stays there. All buttons are still frozen. I do this recycle a number of times and each time the blue light is on and not the red off light so it’s stuck in ON.





Found a fix which is to open the Bluetooth remote and take batteries out and in again. That fixes the problem but it’s not a satisfactory work around when it’s happening a lot. Is anyone else having these problems. Thought I would ask here first before I contact Dish.

All firmware is up to date. Don’t want to factory reset as it’s a faff signing into everything again and re-downloading the apps if the problem will continue because it’s a common glitch.