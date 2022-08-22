I want to add two more hdmi sockets to my sony oled tv. Which is the best way to do that ? Is there such a thing as a hdmi splitter ? Would the tv system find the additional hdmi sockets?
Is there such a thing as a hdmi splitter ?
They are called HDMI switches, and they are pretty much everywhere....
I'm not sure whether any switches can be controlled directly from the TV (via CEC?) so you might have to put up with switching them manually when needed.
I've just bought a PS5 and having both Sky and an Apple TV, I've one more HDMI device than I have ports.
I need to do some research but what I'm hoping is that the switch will just display the device which is broadcasting a signal. It's not like I'm going to try and watch two things through the same HDMI port at once so one will always be off.
If anyone has any recommendations, I would appreciate it.
TIA.