Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Additional HDMI Sockets Sony TV
gnfb

2178 posts

Uber Geek


#299229 22-Aug-2022 13:46
Send private message quote this post

I want to add two more hdmi sockets to my sony oled tv. Which is the best way to do that ? Is there such a thing as a hdmi splitter ? Would the tv system find the additional hdmi sockets?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

Create new topic
wellygary
6733 posts

Uber Geek


  #2957819 22-Aug-2022 13:50
Send private message quote this post

Is there such a thing as a hdmi splitter ?

 

They are called HDMI switches, and they are pretty much everywhere....

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Behodar
8384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2957824 22-Aug-2022 14:01
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure whether any switches can be controlled directly from the TV (via CEC?) so you might have to put up with switching them manually when needed.

SheriffNZ
585 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2957826 22-Aug-2022 14:05
Send private message quote this post

I've just bought a PS5 and having both Sky and an Apple TV, I've one more HDMI device than I have ports.

 

I need to do some research but what I'm hoping is that the switch will just display the device which is broadcasting a signal. It's not like I'm going to try and watch two things through the same HDMI port at once so one will always be off. 

 

If anyone has any recommendations, I would appreciate it.

 

TIA.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 