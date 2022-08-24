Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)PSA - Plex potential data breach
NightStalker

#299261 24-Aug-2022 18:06
just had an email about a potential data breach.

 

 

 

**********************

 

What we're doing

 

We've already addressed the method that this third-party employed to gain access to the system, and we're doing additional reviews to ensure that the security of all of our systems is further hardened to prevent future incursions. While the account passwords were secured in accordance with best practices, we're requiring all Plex users to reset their password. 

 

**********************

 

What you can do

 

Long story short, we kindly request that you reset your Plex account password immediately. When doing so, there's a checkbox to "Sign out connected devices after password change." This will additionally sign out all of your devices (including any Plex Media Server you own) and require you to sign back in with your new password. This is a headache, but we recommend doing so for increased security. We have created a support article with step-by-step instructions on how to reset your password here [https://support.plex.tv/articles/account-requires-password-reset/] . 

 

**********************

CYaBro
  #2958991 24-Aug-2022 19:46
Also got this email just now. :(

