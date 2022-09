I would suggest checking out the specs of your fathers hearing aid and see if it’s supports the aptx audio codec and if it does find a transmitter that also supports it. Low latency audio so there’s no delay between the mouth moving and what he hears. I got caught out by this with the first Bluetooth transmitter I bought and it fully ruined the experience.



They can still be picked up cheapish, I paid 40-50~ a few years back. I am using it with headphones though.



Can get you the model of the one I’m using in the morning