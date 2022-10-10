About 2 weeks ago and then again this afternoon there was a strange glitch with my tv. When I used the remote to switch it on it went from RED(Standby) to complete Off. Dead as a dodo. Checked the main fuses..OK. Switched off/on at the mains outlet...nothing. Unpluged from the mains, plugged back in again, off/on a few times and eventually RED (standby) and remote switches it on.

Is there some setting that I've missed like power saving? But it's frustrating to go thro' all the fiddling to get it back on again.