Does anyone have any feedback on this model/line of TVs? I am after a decent TV that is 40" to 43" max (hard limits).

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/televisions/oled-televisions/lg-42-c2-oled-4k-smart-tv.html

We already have a LG C9 OLED for our main TV, and this would be the "secondary" main TV in a rumpus room/den of sorts. I don't think I could get anything other than OLED at this point.

In my head, $2K for a 42" TV is just crazy though?

I've gone with LG as opposed to Samsung for example for this one, because we've had LG only TVs for about 10-15 years and no problems.