On my Media Server I have set up both JellyFin and NextPVR.

Using the same source for EPG and M3U files, NextPVR works very well to watch and record live TV.

But JellyFin with identical sources works well with EPG, and shows the progress of streams with the bar underneath the current channel, but will not record or allow live viewing.

Has anyone any hints ?

Also for both apps the PC I am using has a 2G ATI Raedon 550 card - anyone have any suggestions how to use this for hardware acceleration of the transcoding.

Thanks in advance