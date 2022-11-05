Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Jellyfin does not actually show videos
#302186 5-Nov-2022 20:09
On my Media Server I have set up both JellyFin and NextPVR.

 

Using the same source for EPG and M3U files, NextPVR works very well to watch and record live TV.

 

But JellyFin with identical sources works well with EPG, and shows the progress of streams with the bar underneath the current channel, but will not record or allow live viewing.

 

Has anyone any hints ?

 

Also for both apps the PC I am using has a 2G ATI Raedon 550 card - anyone have any suggestions how to use this for hardware acceleration of the transcoding.

 

Thanks in advance

 

  

davidcole
  #2992304 5-Nov-2022 20:54
Are you using nextpvr plugin? Or trying to get jellyfin to operate your recoding decodes instead?

I gave up on jellyfin doing it. It was way worse than Plex. And Plex way worse than nextpvr.

I put nextpvr (via docker) on the same system and used the nextpvr jellyfin plugin for live tv, recordings.


Because I’m on Apple TV though, the jellyfin client is really immature. So I tend to use the nextpvr app.




