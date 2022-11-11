Hi, I have a Pioneer CLD1950 and approx. 30 Laser Disc's which I want to get rid off. I don't any money for it, just don't want to add it to the landfill. Can send anywhere in NZ, but the consignee will need to pay the postage.
Rgds
Ooh I'm interested, I have a collection but both of my players have become unreliable
I'd be keen as well if above falls through :D I'm in Auckland
Fair price.
Good luck, I tried giving mine away too.
I play one every 3-4 months to remind me how far home video has come
😄