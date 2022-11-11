Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Laserdisc + Player in NZ - Anyone collecting them ?
CaptRobbie

#302271 11-Nov-2022 16:32
Hi, I have a Pioneer CLD1950 and approx. 30 Laser Disc's which I want to get rid off. I don't any money for it, just don't want to add it to the landfill. Can send anywhere in NZ, but the consignee will need to pay the postage.

 

Rgds

Escapist
  #2994834 11-Nov-2022 19:30
Ooh I'm interested, I have a collection but both of my players have become unreliable

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2994905 11-Nov-2022 20:58
I'd be keen as well if above falls through :D I'm in Auckland

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

ilovemusic
  #2995107 12-Nov-2022 14:29
Fair price.

 

Good luck, I tried giving mine away too.

 

I play one every 3-4 months to remind me how far home video has come

 

😄

