Volume levels with optical digital out and different source
toii

#302680 11-Dec-2022 16:31
I have a question about why there is such a big difference in volume levels with this configuration:

 

  • Sky decoder connected to Samsung Smart TV via HDMI
  • TV connected via optical digital out to D to A converter box (TV output is set to PCM)
  • Analog cable from D to A to old home theatre system with analogue inputs

Sound level from home theatre system when watching Sky is very good.  Watching any app on the TV (eg NetFlix, Youtube) the volume level is very low even with home theatre turned to max volume.  How is it that there is such a massive difference in sound when they are both sending audio via optical digital out on the TV?  Is there some kind of volume level information in the PCM output from the TV that might differ depending on the source?

 

PS. TV has no analogue audio out and D to A converter has no volume control.  Home theatre system has no digital input.  No antenna on TV to test volume levels of broadcast TV.  Setting TV to use internal speakers, the volume levels for both Sky and apps are similar.

cyril7
  #3008527 11-Dec-2022 16:35
Hi, purhaps some adjustment of the d-a converts output is in order?

Cyril

toii

  #3008529 11-Dec-2022 16:41
There is no adjustment on the D to A converter output level and even if there was I would expect it to apply equally to both the Sky and TV app audio coming from the TV which is already massively different.

Handle9
  #3008540 11-Dec-2022 17:29
Digital volume control is definitely a thing, I use the volume control on my Wiim mini via a DAC.

To ask a stupid question, have you tried adjusting the volume using the TV controls when watching YouTube?

