So my 2017 RZ710 is now showing an orange flashing “Hybrid Standby” light and won’t power on.



I’m torn between trying to find someone competent (I’m in Tauranga) to try to repair the RZ or order the new Onkyo TX-NR696Mk2 which seems to have some nice features.



My take on the flashing light on the RZ is that a transistor has gone, but I’m no genius.



I have a perfectly good set of 4 x B&W M1’s with matching centre and sub, so am reluctant to head down the soundbar path.



Value some objective input.