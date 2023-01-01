Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Wifi not working correctly on Panasonic TV
FieldMouse

27 posts

Geek


#302888 1-Jan-2023 10:33
Let me explain my home set up first

I have a 300 mbs fibre plan and the router is in the garage because that is where the patch panel is.
Everything that is connected via ethernet, works fine.
Wifi becomes marginal at the farthest point from the router.
I have multiple ethernet ports around the house, which includes one port in the study (farthest point) and one port in the bedroom (next to the study).

 

In the bedroom I have a new Panasonic TV (TH-43LX800Z) and when connected by ethernet, I have no problems.
However the bedroom ethernet port has now been used as an HDMI Extender (and that works perfectly), which means that I have to use WiFi for the bedroom TV.

 

I installed an Edimax AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Access Point in the study which is wired directly to the router using the study ethernet port.
I connected the study computer to the AP by an ethernet cable and, using the Ookla speed test, I get 283 Mbps download and 97 Mbps upload.

 

The AP is set to broadcast on the 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz channels and using a Samsung S9 phone in the study, I get 265 Mbps on the 5 Ghz band. I get 232 Mbps in the bedroom standing next to the TV.

 

I have set the TV to connect to the 5 GHz band and this is when I have problems.
If I am watching live TV, a message continually flashes to say that the WiFi is not connected.
If I try to watch an App (say TVNZ+) I have trouble connecting and if it does start playing, I get the attached message:

 

 

 

 

Note that although the picture has been replaced by this screen, the sound track keeps playing.
When I click on "try again" the picture comes back, but goes again shortly after.

 


I have tried the 2.4 Ghz band, as well as the Router Wifi, with the same result.
I have also tried watching on an iPad and it works fine.

 


Any ideas? Please don't suggest running extra ethernet cables, as that is not an option.

 

 

 

Thanks

nzkc
1093 posts

Uber Geek


  #3015699 1-Jan-2023 10:41
Couple of things spring to mind...

 

  • Do you have a Chromecast (or similar) you could test in the TV instead of its WiFi? This would help eliminate/identify it as the TV WiFi being the issue
  • Is it possible the TV is jumping access points and using your Router some times? If you've used the same SSID this may be happening. Try changing the name on the AP and using that instead. Also ensure you "forget" the old router SSID

eonsim
152 posts

Master Geek


  #3015701 1-Jan-2023 10:49
Check your router/ap settings and see if it has an option 'fast roaming' if so try disabling that. Some devices occasionally have issues with AP's trying to get them to switch channels or APs. You could try turning down the signal strength of either the original wifi router or the AP to insure that TV can only see the wifi signal from one of the two sources, that will stop the TV switching between the sources and getting confused. If they're both using the same SSID then it's possible the TV is incorrectly connecting to the more distant router at times.

FieldMouse

27 posts

Geek


  #3015704 1-Jan-2023 11:03
Thanks for your responses

The AP has a name similar to 'MainNetwork 5G' (and 2.4G) and when I installed the AP I renamed the router 'MainNetwork - Guest 5G' to try and avoid any possible conflict.
Is that what you were meaning?

I'll get the TV to forget the router and 'MainNetwork 2.4G' to see if that makes a difference.

I am not familiar with Chromecast, but can I Chromecast direct to the TV or does it require some form of Dongle?



Batman
Mad Scientist
28460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3015705 1-Jan-2023 11:08
Run a long cat 6 cable and mount the router in the center




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

nzkc
1093 posts

Uber Geek


  #3015707 1-Jan-2023 11:20
FieldMouse:

 

The AP has a name similar to 'MainNetwork 5G' (and 2.4G) and when I installed the AP I renamed the router 'MainNetwork - Guest 5G' to try and avoid any possible conflict.
Is that what you were meaning?

 

I'll get the TV to forget the router and 'MainNetwork 2.4G' to see if that makes a difference.

 

 

Yes, thats what I meant.

 

Definitely try this, and the 5G one to the router if you have that configured on the TV as well. If you renamed it on the router as you say you're probably fine there.

 

FieldMouse:
I am not familiar with Chromecast, but can I Chromecast direct to the TV or does it require some form of Dongle?

 

 

I meant a separate dongle as that'll have its own Wifi aerial. That way you can confirm if its the TV with a problem, or just general Wifi connectivity where the TV is located.

FieldMouse

27 posts

Geek


  #3015725 1-Jan-2023 12:02
I don't have Chromecast, but I do have an Apple TV device connected to my lounge TV. Will that do the trick?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74951 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3015727 1-Jan-2023 12:06
Tried using the 2.4 GHz SSID only on the TV?




 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



FieldMouse

27 posts

Geek


  #3015728 1-Jan-2023 12:08
Yes.

 

Also tried only the 5Ghz

Jase2985
11855 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3015729 1-Jan-2023 12:08
Batman: Run a long cat 6 cable and mount the router in the center

 

seriously do you even read threads these days before you post garbage replies?

 

they have structured cabling

