Hi team,

I use a projector with a soundbar, currently use an xbox one for streaming but it's showing it's age.

Don't really use for gaming so don't need a console.

Keen to get an Android TV box - not in the apple ecosystem.

The soundbar I have works easiest with optical - ARC (HDMI Audio Return) is challenging with device positioning. Supports 5.1 and I have wireless rear speakers so I don't want to use 3.5mm.

Needs very high WAF and kid usability, so not super keen on something thats a bit shady.

So - anyone have any recommendations?