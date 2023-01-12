Hi team,
I use a projector with a soundbar, currently use an xbox one for streaming but it's showing it's age.
Don't really use for gaming so don't need a console.
Keen to get an Android TV box - not in the apple ecosystem.
The soundbar I have works easiest with optical - ARC (HDMI Audio Return) is challenging with device positioning. Supports 5.1 and I have wireless rear speakers so I don't want to use 3.5mm.
Needs very high WAF and kid usability, so not super keen on something thats a bit shady.
So - anyone have any recommendations?