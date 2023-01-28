My Cambridge Audio Azur 840c CD/DAC has broken down - static on both channels now. For some time the static went away if I put it into standby and out again after leaving it to warm up, but it has gradually gotten worse until it does not go away ever. It is likely some sort of power supply problem, but there is no-one here in PN who fixes things like this any more, so I would likely have to send it to Hamilton where Tisco are supposed to be an official repairer. I think I only got it in 2017 or 2018, but it may not be worth repairing - apparently CA designs very complicated power supply circuits so it may take some effort to fix. So I thought I would see if it might be better to get a new DAC - I do not really need the CD player bit.

My current setup is:

MythTV PC (Ubuntu 20.04) => Toslink optical =>

840c CD/DAC => RCA => Parasound P/SP-1000 preamp => RCA =>

QED MB45 Headphone Amplifier => Sennheiser HD600 headphones

The MB45 also has a bypass output that goes to my power amplifier:

Plinius SA50 (class A) => Acoustic Energy AE1 speakers (1989? vintage)

With the 840c unusable, I am currently reduced to using the DAC on my PC's motherboard, and while the sound is OK for TV, I am just not able to listen to music that way. The motherboard is a Asus M5A97EVO from 2012. Modern motherboards may have better DACs now - I certainly hope so!

I have enjoyed the sound of the 840c, so I would not want anything of lesser quality, but I do want to avoid a horrendous price. So can anyone recommend something good for say <= $2000? Or do I really need something more expensive?

And technology seems to have moved on since 2017 - there are now lots of portable DACs and I quite like the idea of something that will connect to my mobile, tablet and laptop and provide a good headphone amp as well, so that I can have good music away from home. If I could get one that did both jobs, that would be ideal. So far, without much searching, I ran across the FiiO Q7, which looks like it may be good enough and would do both jobs:

https://www.fiio.com/q7

https://addictedtoaudio.co.nz/products/fiio-q7-portable-dac-headphone-amplifier

It is brand new (released just at the end of last year) and the reviews so far seem good. But are there any others that are as good (or better)? Has anyone here actually listened to a Q7 yet?