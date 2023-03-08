I'd love to add a subwoofer to my existing 5.0 bookshelf setup as the mains only get down to 49Hz. I primarily want to fill out the low end when listening to music during the day - I have no desire for loud explosions when watching movies and in fact would actively avoid them as I have young kids and an open living space where sound travels easily to bedrooms. At night we watch TV at a very low volume with subtitles and I'd likely turn off the subwoofer entirely after 7pm anyway.

We share walls with neighbours on both sides. The townhouses are brand new and of good quality construction with a concrete dividing wall - almost no noise travels through the walls except heavy footsteps, like someone walking heavily up or down the stairs. The current speaker setup can't be heard next door at all at any normal listening level. The subwoofer would need to be on a shared wall with my neighbour's lounge as the living space takes up the full floor.

A common consensus online is that it's inherently antisocial to use a subwoofer in any living situation involving shared walls. I have no intention of being an antisocial neighbour - I'm just afraid of wasting a lot of money on something that I can't use. Does the fact that my house has good soundproofing generally mean that it might be possible to use a very conservatively tuned subwoofer without causing any significant audible noise next door? Or is it a matter of it being impossible to get around basic principles of physics?

For reference I'm looking at this subwoofer.