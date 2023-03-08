Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Subwoofer in a townhouse - is it possible to not be an obnoxious neighbour?
allio

#303768 8-Mar-2023 10:46
I'd love to add a subwoofer to my existing 5.0 bookshelf setup as the mains only get down to 49Hz. I primarily want to fill out the low end when listening to music during the day - I have no desire for loud explosions when watching movies and in fact would actively avoid them as I have young kids and an open living space where sound travels easily to bedrooms. At night we watch TV at a very low volume with subtitles and I'd likely turn off the subwoofer entirely after 7pm anyway.

 

We share walls with neighbours on both sides. The townhouses are brand new and of good quality construction with a concrete dividing wall - almost no noise travels through the walls except heavy footsteps, like someone walking heavily up or down the stairs. The current speaker setup can't be heard next door at all at any normal listening level. The subwoofer would need to be on a shared wall with my neighbour's lounge as the living space takes up the full floor.

 

A common consensus online is that it's inherently antisocial to use a subwoofer in any living situation involving shared walls. I have no intention of being an antisocial neighbour - I'm just afraid of wasting a lot of money on something that I can't use. Does the fact that my house has good soundproofing generally mean that it might be possible to use a very conservatively tuned subwoofer without causing any significant audible noise next door? Or is it a matter of it being impossible to get around basic principles of physics?

 

For reference I'm looking at this subwoofer.

mkissin
  #3047280 8-Mar-2023 11:01
I think you'd have to try it and see.

 

Where are you? I'm on the North Shore, and have an old Polk PSW303 that I no longer use. You could borrow it and then go next door and see what it's like.

allio

  #3047282 8-Mar-2023 11:06
mkissin:

 

I think you'd have to try it and see.

 

Where are you? I'm on the North Shore, and have an old Polk PSW303 that I no longer use. You could borrow it and then go next door and see what it's like.

 

 

That's probably (definitely) the only true answer - just hoping to hear some reassuring stories so I can impulse buy before the sale ends...

 

I'm in Sandringham, but I'll be on the Shore on Saturday. If I haven't made a decision before then and the sale is still going, I might message you to see if I can take you up on that offer?

mkissin
  #3047284 8-Mar-2023 11:07
Ah, time pressure :)

 

Sure thing, it's not going anywhere.



jonathan18
  #3047294 8-Mar-2023 11:25
I think any advice you may receive will provide no guarantees how it will play out in your particular circumstance. Would it be possible to borrow a similarly sized/powered sub from someone and test it out? That will include needing to talk to the neighbours and seeing if they’re ok in checking out the impact in their own home(s), but doing this would also demonstrate to them you’re taking care - as opposed to finding it’s a problem in practice and getting them knocking on your door!

I’m in kind of a similar situation in that two new houses have been built on the section next door; the rear one is now pretty close to our HT (whereas the original house was probably 20m away) - I’m planning on seeing if the builders will let me into the house so I can get a sense of how loud our HT is from the main bedroom in particular. We’ve been used to listening at close-to reference volume levels without any worry, but would like to know if we need to pull this in somewhat when it’s sold!

[Edit - I see someone’s offered you a sub to test it out, which is great news. It’s probably not worth buying a sub - even at a good discount - until you’re sure you’ll be able to make use of it!]

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3047295 8-Mar-2023 11:28
the answer is no

 

but doesn't mean you can't use it once in a while




wellygary
  #3047305 8-Mar-2023 11:56
Whatever you do don't stick it on the floor, or on something solid...

 

look for some kind of specifically isolated feet or base to put it on , even a slab of foam under it is better than nothing

johno1234
  #3047310 8-Mar-2023 12:08
It's very subjective too. The same music at the same volume would seem mild enough at 5pm but extremely loud at 2am.

 

 



Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3047312 8-Mar-2023 12:17
wellygary:

 

Whatever you do don't stick it on the floor, or on something solid...

 

look for some kind of specifically isolated feet or base to put it on , even a slab of foam under it is better than nothing

 

 

interesting. does that reduce transmission of sound outside the house?




