Morning all,

I used to use sound system services down here in Christchurch but they have since closed up. When I used to live in Auckland I used Axent audio once. Does anyone know a repairer in Christchurch who can fix the rubber surrounds on two x 6.5 midbass speakers?

I asked Pitch and Pixel down here in ChCh and they send them away to Auckland anyway, its sad that there are less and less professional repairers around now days

TIA