Similar to https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34. I have an old (2008 Samsung 46”) that has decided it doesn’t want to turn on any more. I may look at getting it repaired as a secondary (pricing dependent). So looking at the low - mid 4K capable TVs. I run an Apple TV and a PlayStation 4. (Also a wii and Nintendo 64 via component and composite respectively - but may source something else to take their signals since it seems 90% of sets nowadays do not have these connections.
Tossing up between the (all 50” versions)
Lg qned80
Sony x85k
Samsung qn90b
Not sure any others. While I don’t care about smarts too much. Do like the lg (and Sony?). Both have a chromecast and airplay (5”the lg def does). Have a slight bias against Samsung.
For sound I have a little Bose soundbar. Currently hooked via toslink. Depending how the connections go I hope I can got arc to reduce the number of remotes. But do use a harmony as well.
Thoughts?