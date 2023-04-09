Similar to https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34. I have an old (2008 Samsung 46”) that has decided it doesn’t want to turn on any more. I may look at getting it repaired as a secondary (pricing dependent). So looking at the low - mid 4K capable TVs. I run an Apple TV and a PlayStation 4. (Also a wii and Nintendo 64 via component and composite respectively - but may source something else to take their signals since it seems 90% of sets nowadays do not have these connections.



Tossing up between the (all 50” versions)

Lg qned80

Sony x85k

Samsung qn90b



Not sure any others. While I don’t care about smarts too much. Do like the lg (and Sony?). Both have a chromecast and airplay (5”the lg def does). Have a slight bias against Samsung.



For sound I have a little Bose soundbar. Currently hooked via toslink. Depending how the connections go I hope I can got arc to reduce the number of remotes. But do use a harmony as well.



Thoughts?



Previously known as psycik



OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors

Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual

Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com