I'm running out of space on an Asustor NAS I use to hold much of the content for my Jellyfin media server. Fortunately, I have 5 drive bays free, so I can just drop in another drive and expand the array.

Currently I'm running WD Ultrastar HC550 18TB drives in a RAID array. I'm happy with them, and could just drop in another one. However, I also need to keep a gimlet eye on the budget (a pre-schooler and a mortgage do that to you). I can get another 18TB Ultrastar for $849. However, I can alternatively get an 18TB Seagate Exos for $768 (an $81 or 9.5% saving). Aside from a slightly lower cache it seems to have the same specs (and much better specs than a Red Pro or an Ironwolf drive, which both also sell for more).

I'm not really a hardware guy. Given the price difference, is there any reason to stick with the Ultrastars, or can I safely just expand the existing arrays with Exos drives instead?

Throughput isn't critical. Mostly 1-2 users at any given time, with a maximum of three. I just want to have confidence that mixing drives won't create problems.