Whats a nice simple way to enable someone to watch TV via my NextPVR setup without using the browser interface or going whole hog with something such as Kodi ? There use to be (technically still is) a client for NextPVR but this does not seem to work - can see the guide etc, but trying to watch something results in a Please Wait screen then jumps back to the guide.

Just want the wife to be able to access it via the bedroom PC simply as possible.

TIA