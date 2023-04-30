Hi, Sorry if this is the wrong forum, but I cannot find a suitable topic.

 

In recent months, Ive been watching movies on live Tv (or TV+1 channels) 

 

I've watched movies where there is a "running commentary" describing the scenes. How do I turn this feature off?  I just want to watch the movie without the commentary. I've seen this/these movies before & do not recall any commentary before.

 

 

 

Ive got a DISHTV  T2200

 

 

 

EDIt - im not running my tv from the recorder (dish tv)

 


My main Tv it Viera 32DS500_Series 

 

 

 

Ive looked there for voice options top but cant find any to turn off the commentary 