Hi, Sorry if this is the wrong forum, but I cannot find a suitable topic.

In recent months, Ive been watching movies on live Tv (or TV+1 channels)

I've watched movies where there is a "running commentary" describing the scenes. How do I turn this feature off? I just want to watch the movie without the commentary. I've seen this/these movies before & do not recall any commentary before.

Ive got a DISHTV T2200

EDIt - im not running my tv from the recorder (dish tv)



My main Tv it Viera 32DS500_Series

Ive looked there for voice options top but cant find any to turn off the commentary