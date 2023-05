I have two Bluetooth headset paired with my Sony Bravia X90J Google TV - a Moki and a Baseus. The problem is that the TV keeps forgetting them or refusing to connect to these headsets.

For example:

- I'm using the Baseus. Turn TV and headset off.

- Turn TV on, turn Moki on. Moki no longer appears on the list of paired devices, and doesn't connect.

- Cycle Bluetooth off/on, power cycle Moki - the headset reappears on the list of paired devices, and connects.

Or

- I'm using Moki. Turn TV and headset off.

- Turn TV on, turn Baseus on. Baseus doesn't appear on the list of paired devices.

- Cycle Bluetooth off/on, power cycle Baseus - not connecting.

- Go to Pairing on the TV, power cycle Baseus and pair it with the TV - headset pairs and connects.

Next time I turn the TV on - same thing again. Every blimmin' time.

Strangely enough, it doesn't seem to happen with a JBL karaoke speaker that is paired to the TV. Whenever I turn that speaker on, it just connects with no issues.

I tried unpairing the headsets and pairing them again - makes no difference.