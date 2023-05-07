For example:
- I'm using the Baseus. Turn TV and headset off.
- Turn TV on, turn Moki on. Moki no longer appears on the list of paired devices, and doesn't connect.
- Cycle Bluetooth off/on, power cycle Moki - the headset reappears on the list of paired devices, and connects.
Or
- I'm using Moki. Turn TV and headset off.
- Turn TV on, turn Baseus on. Baseus doesn't appear on the list of paired devices.
- Cycle Bluetooth off/on, power cycle Baseus - not connecting.
- Go to Pairing on the TV, power cycle Baseus and pair it with the TV - headset pairs and connects.
Next time I turn the TV on - same thing again. Every blimmin' time.
Strangely enough, it doesn't seem to happen with a JBL karaoke speaker that is paired to the TV. Whenever I turn that speaker on, it just connects with no issues.
I tried unpairing the headsets and pairing them again - makes no difference.