Kia ora koutou,

I am looking to upgrade an HDMI cable that currently runs through a wall cavity connecting a 4K Samsung tv to a Sony 1080p Amplifier.

My intent is to run 2 x HDMI 2.1 8k cables through the wall through an existing purpose-built cavity replacing an HDMI 1.4 Cable. I wish to connect a 4k Blu-Ray Player direct to the TV and run audio back down from the TV to Amp through HDMI ARC or an Optical Cable from the 4k Bluray player to Amp. (I only have a 2.1 Speaker set-up so there is no current need for the Dolby Atmos etc).

I am struggling to find what specs of HDMI cable I need to run through the wall in NZ in order for it to be ok to replace the existing HDMI cable installed by an Electrician.

Are CL3 Cables a requirement in New Zealand when running through wall cavities?

I need a cable length of either 3 or 4 metres. I am struggling to find any suitable cables locally within NZ. So any recommendations are very much welcomed.

Thanks in advance for any advice.

Ngā mihi.