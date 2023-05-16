Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Home portable projectors - looking for suggestions
kz991

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#304577 16-May-2023 15:03
Send private message quote this post

Hey, guys.

 

It's my first time here in geekzone and it's been a thrill. I've already been through some of the forum topics and it really is helpful. I didn't know that this kind of internet forum still exists. I'm so happy to stumble upon geekzone.

 

Anyhow, as the title goes, we are not looking to buy any big inch tv anytime soon as we want space. We're living in a small apartment and we just want to maximize the space as much as we can, thus, a portable projector.

 

We're looking at xgimi now and just wanted to ask for your suggestions on what can be one of the best budget portable projectors out there - available in New Zealand. I know that xgimi is a bit expensive, so we're also looking at Anker now. Maybe some of you guys are already spend on the good ones and bad ones (that needs to be avoided) so here we are asking for suggestions.

 

With our budget, well, we just want to have the best experience with the projector that we will be getting. Maybe a max of $1,500, but of course, if there's a very, very good projector half the price, why not.

 

Typical features we're looking for a projector, has usb (blessed if it has a usb-c), hdmi, bluetooth (to connect to an external sound bar), smart, chromecast or anything that our phones can easily be casted to it, 1080p maybe, 4k if the price is right (so far 4k portable projectors are around $2k, whoo!). So, yeah, I think that's all.

 

We'd love to know your suggestions. Thanks, geekzone! To more posts soon!

Create new topic
gehenna
7688 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076862 16-May-2023 15:17
Send private message quote this post

Xgimi is very good, if that's on your list and your budget extends to it, then you won't be disappointed.  

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
kz991

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3076872 16-May-2023 15:30
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

Xgimi is very good, if that's on your list and your budget extends to it, then you won't be disappointed.  

 

 

 

 

Really now. Hahaha! Now, we are really thinking hard. We missed out on their mother's day sale as we were really outweighing if we will be getting a 'home projector' or a 'portable projector', from their product line, just because of the $400 price range difference.

gzt

gzt
14502 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3076907 16-May-2023 18:51
Send private message quote this post

Budgeted for a screen?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 