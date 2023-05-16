Hey, guys.

It's my first time here in geekzone and it's been a thrill. I've already been through some of the forum topics and it really is helpful. I didn't know that this kind of internet forum still exists. I'm so happy to stumble upon geekzone.

Anyhow, as the title goes, we are not looking to buy any big inch tv anytime soon as we want space. We're living in a small apartment and we just want to maximize the space as much as we can, thus, a portable projector.

We're looking at xgimi now and just wanted to ask for your suggestions on what can be one of the best budget portable projectors out there - available in New Zealand. I know that xgimi is a bit expensive, so we're also looking at Anker now. Maybe some of you guys are already spend on the good ones and bad ones (that needs to be avoided) so here we are asking for suggestions.

With our budget, well, we just want to have the best experience with the projector that we will be getting. Maybe a max of $1,500, but of course, if there's a very, very good projector half the price, why not.

Typical features we're looking for a projector, has usb (blessed if it has a usb-c), hdmi, bluetooth (to connect to an external sound bar), smart, chromecast or anything that our phones can easily be casted to it, 1080p maybe, 4k if the price is right (so far 4k portable projectors are around $2k, whoo!). So, yeah, I think that's all.

We'd love to know your suggestions. Thanks, geekzone! To more posts soon!