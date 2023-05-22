This is driving me gently bonkers... No audio until I restart, every time. All software current.

System:

LG OLED55GXPTA running WebOS 5.4.2-2601, connecting via eARC to the eARC in of a Sonos ARC soundbar (+sub/surrounds) running current Sonos S2.

Apple TV 4K attached to TV via HDMI to HDMI 4, and a Sky box (old one!) to HDMI 3. High speed cables etc. AppleTV OS 16.5

LG has sound out set to HDMI ARC.

Apple TV has Audio Format set to Auto, Atmos available. Perhaps oddly, the Apple TV has "Default Audio Output" TV Speakers - I can't see a way to change this.

I can temporarily choose a soundbar in the other room should I desire.... and changing the Audio Format to "Change" (to D5.1) doesn't help.

Sonos App shows ARC connected via HDMI and plays merry tune to confirm.

But... every time I play anything there's no sound unless I restart the Apple TV. Any bright ideas? There are a million AI generated "try THIS weird trick to fix no sound on Apple TV" spam sites but not much actual useful info. Anyone got any bright ideas?

Many thanks

b